According to the Class 5A boys tennis bracket, Santa Fe High pulled off the upset Monday afternoon.
But to Demons head coach Bonnie Rogers, it was merely confirmation of the talent her young team possesses.
Using a lineup that had just one upperclassman, seventh-seeded Santa Fe High handily took down No. 2 Las Cruces Centennial, 8-1, to advance to the Class 5A semifinals Saturday. The Demons will play either No. 6 Hobbs or No. 3 Farmington, who both will be in Santa Fe on Tuesday afternoon for their neutral-site quarterfinal tilt.
The only match Santa Fe High lost was at No. 4 singles, but it held a 3-0 lead after sweeping the doubles portion.
“The kids played very good, they played hard,” Rogers said. “They were determined to win this, and beating the number-two seed in the tournament is a very good accomplishment.”
Out of the 20 sets played overall, Santa Fe High only lost four of them. Its No. 1 and No. 3 singles matches went the distance, and Humza Mahmood (No. 1) and Luis Carlos Flores (No. 3) both won the tiebreaker by 12-10 counts.
It was an efficient performance on a day that demanded it. The temperature in Las Cruces was 105 degrees, which placed even more importance on hydration. Rogers said the team even brought a mister to keep the players cool in between games.
“You’ve got to stay hydrated during and before the matches,” Flores said. “And you’ve got to hydrate every day.”
After the strong start, Rogers and her coaching staff implored the Demons not to take it easy in the singles matches, even though they only needed to win two to secure the win. By the time Mahmood and Flores reached the third set, the drama was muted because Santa Fe High already had the match locked up.
Still, the message didn’t get lost on the players.
“You can be more laid back, but you still didn’t want to forfeit the matches,” Flores said. “We wanted to give the opportunity to them and ourselves to get some more experience since a lot of players haven’t been playing a lot of tennis because of [the coronavirus pandemic].”
Farmington-Hobbs match in Santa Fe: Capital assistant coach Bruce Cottrell said the state boys match between the No. 6 Eagles and No. 3 Scorpions will be at Capital at 2 p.m. Tuesday. Cottrell said the teams agreed on a neutral site match because of the distance Hobbs would have to travel to Farmington.
The opening-round matches of the state team tennis tournaments were to be held either at the home of the higher seed or at a neutral site to avoid as much travel as possible for opponents.
“They had approached us about it, but we didn’t hear anything until the Farmington coach called us,” Cottrell said.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.