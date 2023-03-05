While the Santa Fe High boys team saw its season end Saturday with a 56-41 loss to Albuquerque West Mesa, it continued the best run of success for the program. This was the seventh straight season the Demons played in the state tournament, which is a school record. That stretch included a visit to the 2019 Class 5A championship game, won by Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy, which was the school’s first championship appearance since the 1977-78 team won the 4A title. Santa Fe High has won or shared the District 5-5A title four of the last five seasons, as well.
Signs are good the program should again be part of the 16-team bracket next year. Leading scorer Lukas Turner will return as a senior, a strong group of sophomores gained invaluable varsity court time during the season and 6-foot-6 transfer Aiden Vassel will have an offseason to grow in head coach Zack Cole’s system.
• • •
Looking for a good state tournament matchup filled with drama this week? Look no further than the Class 2A girls quarterfinal between No. 9 Clayton and No. 1 Escalante. Any rematch between the previous season’s state championship finalists — which was won by Clayton in a 48-47 thriller last March — draws attention. The fact one team’s season will end Tuesday in the Rio Rancho Event Center just adds to the storyline.
Last year, the Lady Yellowjackets overcame a 13-point deficit to build leads of 41-35 and 46-43 in the fourth quarter, only to see the Lady Lobos score four points in the span of 15 seconds to take a 47-46 lead. That margin held up for 10 seconds as Emerson Beiland hit a runner in the lane with 5 seconds left for the win.
Beiland, now a junior, is back with Clayton, as is Brycelyn Martinez, Escalante’s senior post who scored the go-head bucket that led to Beiland’s coast-to-coast drive to victory.
The Lady Yellowjackets, who are coached by 1981 Pecos graduate Clyde Sanchez, beat Santa Rosa, 59-40, to reach a matchup with the top-seeded Lady Lobos, who also were seeded No. 1 last year.
• • •
A brief moment of levity came in Saturday afternoon’s boys 2A state tournament game at Santa Fe High. With the Academy for Technology and the Classics on its way to a 53-41 win in the program’s first-ever postseason appearance, Tatum’s Stephan Villasenor was summoned off the bench with 4:57 left in the fourth quarter.
A 6-foot-5 senior backup center, he hopped off the bench and checked in at the scorer’s table before jogging onto the floor.
There was just one problem: He forgot to take off his warmup top, a long-sleeved shirt the reserves wear when not in the game. Appearing confused about what his teammates and one game official were telling him, he got the message and took the thing off. He ran back onto the court with a smile on his face.
Villasenor didn’t attempt any shots and went scoreless in his brief playoff appearance.
• • •
Faris Wald, a former baseball player and 2021 graduate of Santa Fe High, is returning to the state as a representative of the U.S. Military Academy, presenting an overview of life at West Point to high school students. According to parents Ted and Anna Wald, their son is a part of a select public outreach program targeting students in Northern New Mexico.
Wald will bring his presentation to St. Michael’s on Wednesday, Capital and Rio Rancho on Thursday and Santa Fe High on Friday. He also will make an appearance at Los Alamos on March 13.
Wald, who has spent the past two years at the academy, is currently in the top 5% of his class and is studying chemical engineering.
• • •
Santa Fe High’s baseball team returned from Hobbs for the Black & Gold Slugfest with the tournament title after beating the host Eagles 8-0. That makes the Demons 4-0, and they have already collected a couple of impressive wins.
Santa Fe High beat a Hobbs program that reached the 5A semifinals in May and was the state runner-up in 2021. The Demons opened the season Feb. 25 by beating 4A Albuquerque Academy by an 8-2 count.
The Chargers were the runners-up in their class last season and won the 4A crown in 2021.
So this might mean a good season for Santa Fe High.
• • •
It’s a busy day for UNM athletics Monday. The women’s basketball team opens play in the Mountain West Conference Tournament in Las Vegas, Nev., when the fourth-seeded Lobos face No. 5 San Diego State in a quarterfinal game at 3:30 p.m. Monday night brings us the annual spring football game at 6 p.m. in University Stadium.
Admission is free, and food trucks will be available for concessions.
• • •
As if things weren’t bad enough for New Mexico State, the school snuck this little tidbit into the midweek news cycle: NMSU fired baseball coach Mike Kirby after the Aggies started 0-7.
It was just last season that Kirby led the program to the Western Athletic Conference title and to its fifth appearance in the NCAA Tournament. He was replaced on an interim basis by Aggies assistant coach Keith Zuniga.
Kirby was just 56-79 in three-plus seasons with NMSU. He was winless in four meetings against New Mexico and was 26-40 in WAC play. Despite all that, the Aggies swept through last season’s WAC Tournament to earn a bid to the Corvallis Regional, where they were eliminated in losses to Oregon State and Vanderbilt.
The Aggies have dropped the first two games under Zuniga and sit at 0-9 heading into Sunday’s series finale at home against Pacific. The skid equals the 1967 team’s start for the longest losing streak to begin a season. The 1968 team holds the record at 0-14.
• • •
The Marvin Johnson Spring Break Basketball Camp is coming up fast. The annual event is scheduled for March 20-24 in Santa Fe.
There are separate age groups for players ages 6-10 and 11-16. The younger players go from 1-2:30 p.m. all five days with the older players going 2:30-4 p.m. The entire camp takes place at the Fort Marcy Recreation Complex.
The cost for registration is $152, which includes a complimentary camp T-shirt.