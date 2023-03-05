While the Santa Fe High boys team saw its season end Saturday with a 56-41 loss to Albuquerque West Mesa, it continued the best run of success for the program. This was the seventh straight season the Demons played in the state tournament, which is a school record. That stretch included a visit to the 2019 Class 5A championship game, won by Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy, which was the school’s first championship appearance since the 1977-78 team won the 4A title. Santa Fe High has won or shared the District 5-5A title four of the last five seasons, as well.

Signs are good the program should again be part of the 16-team bracket next year. Leading scorer Lukas Turner will return as a senior, a strong group of sophomores gained invaluable varsity court time during the season and 6-foot-6 transfer Aiden Vassel will have an offseason to grow in head coach Zack Cole’s system.

