Los Alamos’ Aidan Logan slides into third as Santa Fe High’s Nicholas Sandoval prepares to make a catch during Thursday’s game at Santa Fe High. While the Demons lost 8-7, they’re still off to one of their best starts in nearly 15 years.
Ian Farris reached into his past to provide motivation for the future of Santa Fe High baseball.
The Demons’ sixth-year head coach told his players what it was like to play in a state tournament game before the first game of the 2023 season. Farris was starting second baseman on Santa Fe High’s 2008 team that reached the postseason for the first time since the program won the state title in 1977. He regaled the current crop of Demons about full stands for the best-of-three series against Albuquerque Rio Grande, with spectators lined up along both sides of the fence and cars parked along the road leading to the school parking lot.
The idea was to inspire them to achieve a similar goal because Farris knows the reward awaiting them.
“The privilege you get in playing for Santa Fe High in any sport is you’re going to get a lot of attention if you do well,” Farris said. “The town is going to come and support you.”
Heading into Thursday’s home nondistrict game against Los Alamos, Santa Fe High was in rarefied air. Its 6-2 start was the best since the 2009 squad (on which Farris also played) that went 8-0 and reached the 5A bracket for the second straight year.
While the enthusiasm was dampened Thursday by an 8-7 loss to the Hilltoppers in eight innings, the Demons have not lost faith that they can be the first team to reach the postseason in 14 years. More important, though, is the goal they assigned themselves when preseason practice began in February on the sign attached to the front door of their locker room: “2003 District 5-5A champions.”
Senior centerfielder Elijah King said getting to state, whether it is through a district title or an at-large berth, would be a dream come true, especially for the 12 seniors on the roster.
“That’s everything to us seniors,” King said. “This is our last year, and we want to make a stand on this ground. There are a lot of reasons we want to go to state. It’s not just the feeling of going to state. It’s for the coaches, the city, all of the families. It would bring a lot more attention to this ball club.”
Santa Fe High’s fast start is rooted in an offense that is hitting .350 overall and averaging nine runs a game. The Demons also have an ace in C.J. Garcia who, until surrendering seven runs in five innings to Los Alamos, had not allowed an earned run in his first two starts. But the Demons might have the best pitching depth under Farris, who said he has six pitchers he feels he can turn to in almost any situation.
Adan Alvarez, the Demons’ best hitter and infielder, said the Demons were rolling before an eight-day stretch in which they lost three games to snow and rain that washed away their home tournament last weekend and kept the team indoors for most of that stretch. They beat Albuquerque Academy, the Class 4A runner-up last spring, and downed host Hobbs, a 5A semifinalist, to win the Black-and-Gold Slugfest earlier this month.
Their three losses are by one run to the Hilltoppers, Belen (the No. 2 team in 4A according to the MaxPreps.com rankings) and a 9-5 Grants team.
“We feel like we can compete with any of those teams, especially with our pitching staff,” Alvarez said. “We can compete with the top teams in the state.”
Against Los Alamos, Santa Fe High was initially in control, scoring a pair of runs in the first and third innings for a 4-0 lead. Then came a fourth inning to forget. Garcia allowed just a pair of walks and a single through the first three frames but gave up two singles and a walk to load the bases to open the fourth. By the time he got out of the inning, Los Alamos scored seven runs on six hits and a pair of walks to stake itself to a 7-4 lead.
The Demons missed out on opportunities to retake control. Designated hitter Antonio Martinez had a one-out double in the bottom of the fourth, but the next two batters grounded out. The Demons took advantage of Alvarez’s third double of the game to lead off the fifth and scored a run, but left runners at second and third. Martinez opened the sixth with a single but was part of a momentum-crushing double play off a lineout by Gave Lomayestewa to Hilltoppers reliever Drew Watkins.
Santa Fe High finally tied the score in the seventh with a two-out rally on three walks, a hit batsman and an infield single to force extra innings. However, the Hilltoppers responded in the eighth when a one-out walk to Diego Rodriguez led to an RBI double by Jack Mooday for the winning run.
“It was an off-day, I guess you could say,” King said. “We didn’t get as much practice [over the past week] that we would have liked to. But it is what it is. We just got to bounce back.”
Farris hopes the Demons learned how to be resilient after last season. They rallied from an 0-5 start to win eight of their next 10 games before the district season began. Whatever good vibes Santa Fe High carried into its district-opening doubleheader against Albuquerque High swiftly evaporated in a convincing Bulldogs 13-2 and 26-6 sweep.
Farris said the defense was the biggest culprit of a subsequent 3-7 district season.
“A lot more balls were put in play, and that Albuquerque High game was a perfect example of where, when we had to make plays, we just weren’t able to do it,” Farris said. “We have to understand that, you might go into a game that you have a good chance to win it, so much can happen out there and you have to be resilient. You’re not going to play the perfect game. You’re going to make errors, guys are going to hit you. How do you respond to that?”
Farris liked the energy he saw from the team in forcing extra innings. He hopes that energy parlays into wins when it matters the most — in 5-5A play.
“Even in the [eighth], when there [were] two outs and two strikes, I don’t think for a second they believed they were going to lose,” Farris said. “I mean, anything can happen, it’s high school baseball.”
Farris hopes that faith can be rewarded with a spot in the state tournament come May. And he won’t have to dig so deep into Demons’ lore to inspire.