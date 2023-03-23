Ian Farris reached into his past to provide motivation for the future of Santa Fe High baseball.

The Demons’ sixth-year head coach told his players what it was like to play in a state tournament game before the first game of the 2023 season. Farris was starting second baseman on Santa Fe High’s 2008 team that reached the postseason for the first time since the program won the state title in 1977. He regaled the current crop of Demons about full stands for the best-of-three series against Albuquerque Rio Grande, with spectators lined up along both sides of the fence and cars parked along the road leading to the school parking lot.

The idea was to inspire them to achieve a similar goal because Farris knows the reward awaiting them.