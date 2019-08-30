Four days of practice will reflect four quarters of football.
It was the talking point the Santa Fe High coaching staff emphasized to the Demons Friday night, after a dog fight with the Moriarty Pintos at Ivan Head Stadium. The way the game played out mimicked how Santa Fe High practiced through the week to a tee.
The first half were Monday’s and Tuesday’s practice – sloppy and inconsistent.
The second half reflected Wednesday’s and Thursday’s effort – a much crisper, cleaner performance.
Fortunately, the second half overshadowed the blemishes of the opening 24 minutes, and a four-down stand by the defense deep in Demons territory solidified a 19-13 win. With the win, Santa Fe High (1-1) was at the .500 mark for the first time since posting a 4-4 mark near the end of the 2014 season.
More important to Demons head coach Andrew Martinez was how the team responded to a week of uneven practices that showed up against the Pintos (0-2).
“Monday and Tuesday were real bad,” Martinez said. “We went into Wednesday, and it took us half the practice to get out of our funk. Then, we were good and on fire. I thought it was the exact same way it played out [Friday].”
Santa Fe High pulled off a comeback from a 7-0 halftime deficit by correcting an offense that continued to hiccup in the first half, a defense that appeared defenseless at times to stop Moriarty’s Winged-T offense and a slew of injuries that forced the Demons to use 38 of their 44 players suited for the game.
One of those injured players — sophomore linebacker Cameron Romero — talked his way onto the field after separating his shoulder during the first half of the game.
“He was bugging me in the third quarter,” Martinez said. “He was like, ‘I’m play right now.’ And I was like, ‘No, you’re not.’ I told him maybe in the fourth quarter. He kept staying by me and bugging me, and I said, ‘Let’s see what he can do.’”
Romero backed up the talk on the biggest play of the night: A fourth-and-3 play at the Santa Fe High 5-yard line with less than 2 minutes on the clock. Moriarty spent much of the evening bending the Demons defense with a simple fullback dive for junior Pedro Sandoval, who ran for 146 yards on 29 carries. But on his final carry of the game, Romero shed a block and slowed down Sandoval enough for a gaggle of teammates to help him stop Sandoval for a 1-yard gain to preserve a 19-13 lead.
“We knew what they were going to run,” Romero said. “First thing I yelled, and one of our other guys yelled was: ‘Every bit of effort. Last play.’ We had to put in every last bit of effort on that one.”
It capped a day in which sophomore quarterback Luc Jaramillo threw for a touchdown and ran for a 79-yard score with 6:04 left that gave Santa Fe High its six-point lead.
Jaramillo was especially overjoyed that he could finally show off his top gear after nursing a sore calf for much of the preseason.
“It feels good, it feels good,” Jaramillo said. “I got it back. I got a little bit more, but it’s good.”
For the first time this season, the Demons showed an explosive element that they teased fans with during last week’s 6-0 loss to Las Vegas Robertson. The difference was in execution. Whereas players dropped balls, linemen missed blocks and runners fumbled the ball before, this time Santa Fe High finished those plays — at least in the second half.
After a promising drive to open the game to the Moriarty 36 ended on Davee Gonzales’ fumble, the Demons managed just 26 yards of offense in the first half. Meanwhile, Moriarty gobbled up 107 yards on the ground and took a 7-0 lead into the locker room.
The script flipped in the second half, as Jaramillo, was a one-man wrecking crew on the team’s opening drive. He completed both of his passes for 42 yards and ran for another 29 during a 71-yard drive. He culminated it with a 28-yard touchdown strike to Nico Martinez, who was wide-open behind the Moriarty secondary and trotted in to make the score 7-6 with 8:59 left in the third quarter.
“In the past, when other teams score, we put our heads down,” Jaramillo said. “Everyone thinks the game is over, but we just gotta keep on fighting.”
But where Santa Fe High was lightning quick, Moriarty plodded away with its ground-and-pound proficiency. The Pintos ran for 305 yards on 61 carries, while throwing the ball just twice. They were painfully efficient at taking time off the clock, holding on to the ball for 19 minutes, 4 seconds of the second half. The Demons’ time of possession was a paltry 4:56.
The Pintos responded to Santa Fe High’s first score with a drive that lasted 7:36 but stalled at the Santa Fe High 26 after a pair of holding penalties. The Demons took advantage of that by going 74 yards in just four plays, with Martell Mora providing the explosive play with a 58-yard run that put the ball at the Moriarty 1.
Elijah Martinez capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run and the Demons took a 13-7 lead on Santiago Ortega’s extra point kick that floated just over the cross bar to end the third quarter.
The Pintos methodically drove 55 yards in 10 plays, capped by a Sandoval 5-yard touchdown run with 6:57 left in the game. Santa Fe High came up with a big play when it blocked Josh Montoya’s point-after kick to keep the score tied and set up Jaramillo for his big moment.