On a day in which the program honored one of its most decorated players, the Santa Fe High boys basketball team made sure to cap Saturday with a win.
The Demons overcame a sluggish start and used a strong second quarter to push past Clovis, 61-47, in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The game came after a ceremony to retire the jersey of late Santa Fe High star Fedonta "JB" White, a 2020 graduate who was going to play basketball at the University of New Mexico until he was shot and killed in August 2020.
Clovis jumped out to a 15-13 lead after a quarter, and led 18-15 late in the second. The Demons scored nine straight points in a 42-second span that ignited a 13-2 run to end the half with a 28-20 lead.
It was as close as the Wildcats came to the Demons the rest of the night. Diego Ortiz led Santa Fe High (12-2) with 20 points, and Lukas Turner had 10 of his 15 points in the second half.
