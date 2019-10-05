Beauty is in the eye of the beholder, and the Santa Fe High boys soccer team will take an ugly win over a pretty loss any time.
If anything, the Demons were about to travel down the path of “Pretty Loss Lane,” in which they dominated possession and play for 60 minutes but almost ended up with the bitter taste of defeat lingering in their mouths Saturday against crosstown rival Capital. Instead, they managed to overcome a host of bad breaks in the final 10 minutes of regulation, thanks to Erick Serna’s cross from the left corner of the field to a waiting Kiran Smelser, who headed the ball into the upper right corner of the net for the golden goal in overtime and a hard-earned 2-1 win in a District 5-5A match at Ivan Head Stadium.
The goal capped a 10-minute stretch in which everything seemed to go Capital’s way — from a myriad of free kicks that led to a tying goal in the final minute of stoppage time and a yellow card on Demons midfielder Harold Perez that left Santa Fe High with just 10 players.
Even as the Demons walked off the field at the end of regulation to regroup, they didn’t get down. Coming off Wednesday’s district match in which they rallied from a 4-2 deficit at Albuquerque Manzano to win 5-4 helped with steadying nerves.
“The guys worked hard,” Smelser said. “They were able to stay disciplined and it paid off.”
The Demons found a way to put pressure on Capital despite the disadvantage, and it led to Smelser’s walk-off winner. Santa Fe High did it by adjusting its formation by moving up center back Jorge Lozano to the midfield, effectively taking a defender to the midfield. However, instead of trying to control possession and put a series of passes together to move the ball downfield, Santa Fe High opted to try and beat the Jaguars back line with the speed of Smelser.
It was Smelser’s speed that set up the winning goal, as a deep ball to him was deflected by a Jaguars defender and led to a corner kick. The corner did not set up an effective set play, but the ball ricocheted to Serna on the left side and he got the wheels of fortune turning.
“To pop it to the far post, whether it was intentional or not, was absolutely awesome,” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie. “If it was intentional, it was the smartest play Erick Serna has made for this program.”
Serna’s play was necessary thanks to to bad luck and the inspired play of the Jaguars in the final moments of regulation. Capital was down 1-0 for most of the second half after Demons sophomore Michael Wissman smashed a direct kick from
25 yards into the lower right of the goal in the 48th minute for the first score.
The Jaguars, though, started knocking on opportunity’s door in the 66th minute when Diego Rangel almost scored on a direct kick from 45 yards that hit the bottom of the top post, the ground and then bounded away without crossing the line. It set into motion a 13-minute stretch in which Capital had five direct kicks within 35 yards and a corner kick.
It wasn’t until the third minute of stoppage time that the Jaguars converted. It started with a foul called on Perez for a dangerous kick as he battled for a 50-50 ball and was assessed his second yellow card, which led to a red card and his ejection from the match.
To add insult to injury, Rangel lofted the ball into the penalty box and into a sea of players, which partially blocked Santa Fe High goalkeeper Ethan Earnest’s view. He saw the ball hit the ground to his right and skid into the lower right of the net for the equalizer.
Capital assistant coach Ethan Rothe, who served as head coach while Luis De La Cruz dealt with a death in his family, said the team had been unlucky in taking advantage of previous opportunities, and felt it was just a matter of time before the Jaguars broke through.
“There were a lot of balls that bounced in front of the goal that the goalie deflected,” Rothe said. “We didn’t have anybody there to pick up the trash, and that was just discipline.”