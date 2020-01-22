ALBUQUERQUE — It was strength against strength — Albuquerque High’s best versus Santa Fe High’s best.
Fortunately for the Demons, they had the 6-foot-8 big man.
With the seconds ticking down in both school’s boys basketball teams’ District 5-5A opener in Bulldog City on Wednesday, The Bulldogs got what they wanted: the ball in senior guard Jude Tapia’s hands.
Waiting for his next move on the right wing was Santa Fe High big man and University of New Mexico commit Fedonta “JB” White. Tapia, who riddled the Demons defense for 33 points on the night, settled for the long 3-pointer that could have tied the game at 62-all — if not for White’s long-arm defense, which blocked the shot and then deflected off a Bulldog with 17.8 seconds left.
It was the crucial moment that paved the way for Santa Fe High’s 62-59 win to open district play, as well as a bit of redemption for White. The junior struggled through a scoreless first half, then suffered the slings and arrows of the Bulldog faithful as they rained down the customary “overrated” chants at him during the second half.
He even gave up a three-point play to Tapia in the fourth quarter that helped Albuquerque High creep to within 53-52 with 5:35 left. On a night in which the Demons’ mettle was tested, White kept his composure and simply made big plays when the moment arose.
“I was really down on myself,” White said. “I wasn’t contributing the way I wanted to for my team, but my teammates picked me up. They’re the best. They’re the best. They helped me get back into it and I knew I had to contribute.”
Yet, it wasn’t just one play that stood out. White scored eight of his 11 points in the fourth quarter, as the Demons (13-3 overall) looked to him in the low post and he knocked down two big shots and hit a free throw in the final two minutes to help extend their lead to 61-56 with 52.4 seconds to go.
It was just enough to withstand Tapia’s almost single-handed onslaught, as he scored 20 second-half points and 14 in the final quarter. His final points came off a step-back, fade-away trey with Demons senior wing Carlos Dassaro in his face with 36.1 seconds left that got the Bulldogs (5-10) within 62-59.
Santa Fe High opted to use a team approach in trying to slow down Tapia, as several different players took on the challenge at times and the switches on screens to free up the 5-11 guard were constant. It was most useful in the key moments.
“As long they’re contested shots, we can live with that,” Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said. “He got a couple of open shots when they made their run, but I felt like down the stretch, we contested his shots.”
The team approach also worked on the offensive end.
The Demons only had two players in double figures —White’s 11 and Cruz Martinez led the way with 19 points — but they found contributions far and wide. Cody Garcia had nine points, but his assist in the fourth quarter was crucial when he found a wide-open Martinez at the top of the key for a big 3 that gave the Demons a 56-52 margin with 2:59 left.
Sophomore Elefio Benavidez knocked in a 3 in the right corner in the third quarter that gave Santa Fe High its largest margin of the night at 40-31 at the 3:16 mark. Sophomore Carlos Quintana knocked down two big 3s in the second quarter to fuel a 13-2 run that turned a 22-16 Albuquerque High lead into a 29-24 Demons’ advantage on his 3 from the right wing with :39 left in the first half.
All those little things add up, Cole said.
“That’s what it’s going to take to get to our ultimate goal,” Cole said. “Everyone has to contribute. Everyone plays, and everyone contributes. Mistakes are going to be made throughout the course of the game, but we always talk about keeping our mindset positive and focusing on the next play.”
Martinez has benefited the most from that positive mindset. After struggling to find his role on the team through the first month of the season, the 5-9 junior guard finally settled into it during the Jalene Berger Holiday Classic in Rio Rancho late in December and hasn’t let up since them.
He had 10 points in the first half to mitigate White’s slow start, then rose to the occasion by hitting big shots down the stretch.
“JB, he was taking some good shots,” Martinez said. “They just weren’t falling in the first half. Luckily, they were falling for me. I was able to knock down a few points and help us get a win.”
While the pivotal moment might came down to the two best players on the court, the Demons’ strength was truly in their number of contributors.
That was just enough to trump Tapia.
