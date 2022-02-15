ALBUQUERQUE — The final meet in the celebrated high school career of Los Alamos senior Orion Henderson takes place Wednesday afternoon in the 2022 Boys State Swimming and Diving Championships.
The real story, however, might be the role Santa Fe High will have in the one-day event, held once again at Albuquerque Academy Natatorium. The Demons are sending four state qualifiers to compete in six individual events, as well as entries in two team relays.
While it likely won’t be enough to lift Santa Fe High into podium contention, it should make for an interesting day in a meet that has divided the boys and girls championships into separate events three days apart. The girls will have their meet Saturday at the academy.
Los Alamos is the defending champion, thanks in no small part to Henderson. A University of Arizona commit, he is the top seed in the 200-yard individual medley and the 500 freestyle. His qualifying time in the individual medley is
1 minute, 50.51 seconds. That’s seven seconds faster than the next-best qualifier, meaning he’s considerably closer to the state record of 1:40.01 than anyone else in the pool.
He’ll be competing against a pair of Demons in both races. Santa Fe High sophomore Henry Lyons is the No. 3 seed in the 500 free, while Demons junior Elias Gibson is the No. 9 seed in the medley. Lyons and Gibson have qualified in two events; they’re both finalists in the 100 backstroke.
Teammates Daschel Bonners Turner and Nick Stadick are also making some noise. Bonners Turner is a sophomore in the 50 free and 100 free while Stadick, a junior, is in the 100 free and 200 free.
All four Demons are part of the team’s two relay entrants in the 200 and 400 free, both of which have them as top-four qualifiers.
While the overall title will be a fight between perennial powers Los Alamos and Albuquerque Academy, the small-school title could wind up in the hands of St. Michael’s. The Horsemen are led by senior Ethan Manske, the top seed in the 100 free and the No. 2 qualifier in the 100 backstroke. Manske’s presence is punctuated by three entries in the team relays, events that could well push the Horsemen to the top of the small-school standings.
Their main competition could come in the form of New Mexico Military Institute with Santa Fe Prep getting a chance to make a push for the podium with Michael Vimont in the diving finals and Nico Roth in the 50 free event.
Finals are scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m.
