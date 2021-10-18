Girls soccer
Santa Fe High 6, Abq. Rio Grande 0
What happened: The Demons were the superior side in a District 5-5A match in Albuquerque, regardless of whether they played 11-on-11 or 10-on-10. After taking a 3-0 lead at the half, Molly Wissman received a red card in the 44th minute, but so did a Rio Grande player. The teams continued with 10 players on each side, and the Demons added three more goals in the process.
Top players: Asha Smelser was on fire, according to Demons head coach Justin Najaka, as she recorded four goals and an assist to lead the way. Jazzi Gonzalez added a goal before replacing Wissman as goalkeeper.
What's next: Santa Fe High (17-1 overall, 7-1 in 5-5A) has a doubleheader with Capital on Wednesday to finish the regular season.
