Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole encourages his team during a Dec. 16 game against St. Michael's in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Cole is a finalist for the boys coaching position at Rio Rancho Cleveland.
One of the most coveted jobs in the state might end up in the hands of one of the more decorated coaches at Santa Fe High.
Rio Rancho Cleveland athletic director Matt Martinez confirmed Demons basketball head coach Zack Cole is a finalist for the school's position, which opened last month when Sean Jimenez resigned after seven seasons.
Martinez declined to name the other candidates other than Cole, but said all of the candidates "are very experienced and have done a good job."
"They have all won a state championship or been to a state championship," Martinez said. "We are just looking for the best possible candidate."
Martinez said he would give the list of finalists for the job Friday, but The New Mexican has learned through a variety of sources that the school has interviewed or will interview the following:
Albuquerque Highland head boys coach Justin Woody, whose team won the 2022 4A championship.
Former Albuquerque La Cueva head coach Frank Castillo, who won five state titles for the Bears from 1986-2020.
Las Cruces High head coach William Benjamin, who led the Bulldogs to championships in 2013 and 2020, beating Capital for the latter title.
Albuquerque Manzano head coach Andrew Dunnell, who led Belen to the 2018 4A championship, beating Española Valley in the process.
Cole, who did not return phone messages left by The New Mexican, fits the bill. The Demons have a 125-63 record under Cole, and have won or shared the the district title in four of the past five seasons. Santa Fe High has reached the state tournament in all seven years under Cole — the longest postseason run in program history.
His most successful season was in 2018-19, when the Demons made a surprising run to the 5A championship game.
Santa Fe High overcame a series of midseason injuries — the most crucial being the loss of 6-foot-7 sophomore forward Fedonta "JB" White to a dislocated patella — and a skid in which it lost four out of five District 5-5A games to win eight straight games and reach the 5A championship in the process. In a loud and packed Pit, the Demons lost to Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage 61-58 to finish as state runners-up.
Santa Fe High finished in a three-way tie for first with Albuquerque Rio Grande and Los Lunas in the 2022-23 season, but lost to Albuquerque West Mesa in the opening round to finish the season with an 18-12 record.
Cole, a 1998 Española Valley graduate, got his start as an assistant coach at Capital under Ben Gomez, who would later become his son-in-law when he married stepdaughter Adrienne Vega (now Cole). His first head-coaching gig came at Santa Fe Indian School in 2012, leading the Braves to a 14-41 mark before he moved on to Ramona, Calif. for two seasons.
The Bulldogs went 41-19 during that stretch, and Cole even brought his team to Capital's Al Armendariz Tournament in 2015.