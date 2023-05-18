121622 jw sfhs stmike bball4.jpg

Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole encourages his team during a Dec. 16 game against St. Michael's in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Cole is a finalist for the boys coaching position at Rio Rancho Cleveland.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

One of the most coveted jobs in the state might end up in the hands of one of the more decorated coaches at Santa Fe High.

Rio Rancho Cleveland athletic director Matt Martinez confirmed Demons basketball head coach Zack Cole is a finalist for the school's position, which opened last month when Sean Jimenez resigned after seven seasons.

Martinez declined to name the other candidates other than Cole, but said all of the candidates "are very experienced and have done a good job."

