Andrew Martinez is not a morning person, and he didn’t even fake liking it this week.
Martinez, head football coach for Santa Fe High, changed the practice schedule around for his Demons this week in anticipation of afternoon and evening rainstorms. Instead of practices right after school ends at 4 p.m., he opted to start at 6 a.m. to avoid thunderstorms that would surely send the team inside while preparing for Friday’s matchup against city rival St. Michael’s.
The trouble is, he is the only one on the team who isn’t a fan of the early morning schedule.
“I think everybody is all for it,” Martinez said. “The coaches are all like, ‘I’m good with the morning,’ other than me. I guess it’s me being old and not wanting to get up early all the time.”
Martinez said he prefers practicing in the afternoon because games are in the evening and it gets the players used to playing at that time. However, he also conceded that summer workouts are conducted early in the morning, and the players like it because it frees up their afternoons and evenings. He made another concession by practicing Wednesdays in the morning.
“I think they prefer them because it starts their day off better,” Martinez said. “And it gives them time if they need to do homework in the afternoon. They also get to spend time with friends and families. I gotta admit, [practices] have been really good this week.”
Martinez hopes the good week of practice will translate into a good game Friday because the Demons will run into a rival-turned-juggernaut when it comes to the city rivalry. The last time either of the Santa Fe public high schools defeated St. Michael’s was in 2008 when the Demons won 27-10. Since then, the Horsemen have won 22 city rivalry games and are 32-4 since 2002 against the Jaguars and Demons under head coach, Joey Fernandez.
It prompted Martinez to say the Horsemen-Demons series isn’t really a rivalry until they beat St. Michael’s. Fernandez said, while he treats every game as important, he knows the city rivalry games carry a greater importance for him and the players at all three schools.
“I put a lot of focus into these kids for every game,” Fernandez said. “But it’s always extra special when you play the city teams, because it is for the city championships and it is for bragging rights. The kids, they see each other around town throughout the year, so every time they see one of them, you have those bragging rights.”
This year’s matchup, though, might be the most competitive on paper. Both teams enter the game 2-0, and they have done it behind their running games. St. Michael’s is averaging more than 300 yards on the ground per game in beating Taos and Capital to start the year. Against the Jaguars, the Horsemen had 400 yards on just 22 carries as they consistently popped off long runs against a dispirited Capital defense.
St. Michael’s has done it with a variety of players, including quarterback Lucas Coriz. He is second on the team in rushing with 169 yards, which complements the 301 passing yards the strong-armed signal caller has amassed. If anything, the running mindset is teamwide, as Fernandez said the current crop of receivers and running backs might be the best blockers he has coached in several years.
That skill helped St. Michael’s establish a perimeter-oriented attack as the offensive line slowly jells.
“Our offensive line might not be as strong, but they are getting better,” Fernandez said. “I think we will be able to do a little more in between the tackles and it will open things up even more for us.”
That isn’t news Martinez wants to hear. He said preparing for the Horsemen is challenging enough given Coriz’s talented arm and a 6-foot-2 senior receiver in Devin Flores, who already has three touchdowns (two receiving, one fumble recovery) this year. Adding a running game to Santa Fe High’s list of things to stop makes preparation all the more difficult.
“Joey understands the importance of running the ball and what it means to a football team,” Martinez said. “If he can run the ball, he can really do anything.”
The same can be said of the Demons, though. They are averaging 225 rushing yards per game, and their primary means is through senior halfback Martell Mora. He already already has 330 yards and seven touchdowns on the season. In a 27-13 win over Moriarty on Aug. 27, Mora needed just seven touches to generate 168 yards and three touchdowns.
Fernandez said Martinez is developing an identity around the ground game and a tough defense that has allowed just 12 points this season. (The special teams allowed Moriarty a kickoff return TD). Of course, he knew Martinez would develop a good defense since he was Fernandez’s defensive coordinator at St. Michael’s for more than a decade.
“I think that identity is good, and they definitely are physical,” Fernandez said. “They get 11 hats to the football, like we’ve always taught. I am seeing an identity that Andrew is developing that he had over here on defense for a long time.”
If it materializes into a Demons win, then Martinez is all for it. But don’t expect 6 a.m. practices to be the norm.
“I didn’t make a deal with them,” Martinez said with a laugh. “I’m just going to leave it at that.”
Notes
After thunderstorms forced many games around the state to end around 11 p.m. last week, including the Demons’ game against Moriarty, the weather forecast looks promising for the St. Michael’s-Santa Fe High game.
The National Weather Service forecast Thursday a 20 percent chance of scattered rain and thunderstorms in Santa Fe after 3 p.m. Friday. Earlier in the week, the weather service predicted a 40 percent chance of thunderstorms.
