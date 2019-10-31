The roots of Andrew Martinez’s coaching tree touch just about every part of Santa Fe — and beyond.
As the third-year head coach at Santa Fe High prepares for the biggest game of the season as well as his career as a Demon, Martinez looks back at his football background and realizes the imprint he has already left in Santa Fe. He played at Capital, began his coaching career at
St. Michael’s, married into Artesia football pedigree and now is on the precipice of a breakthrough at Santa Fe High.
Even as he looks back at his path through the sport he truly loves, Martinez cannot believe what fate has bestowed upon him.
“I’m blessed,” Martinez said. “I am fortunate enough to have been around all of that and experienced that. I don’t know if a lot of people have all of that. But it challenges you as a coach because I have people around me who challenge me.”
The biggest challenges lie ahead for Martinez and his program. If the Demons beat Capital by at least five points in a District 2/6-5A game at Jaguar Field on Friday night, they will grab the district title and a spot in the Class 5A playoffs. It would come almost 14 months after the program ended a 35-game losing skid — the second time it has endured a streak of that length — and just before it anticipates a jump to Class 6A, the state’s highest classification, for the 2020 season.
To do it at the field Martinez once called home and against the head coach who helped start and develop him on his track — Bill Moon — would be special, Martinez admitted.
“To go back to a place where you spent a lot of time at and gave your heart and soul as a high school football player and to experience it on the other side, it’s an exciting feeling,” Martinez said. “But it’s more about these guys [the Demons], so that is how we approach it.”
If anyone saw the potential Martinez had as a player and as a future coach, it was Moon. Martinez played guard and middle linebacker from 1988-91 as Capital started its program under Moon, and the intangibles were there as a Jaguar.
“It was pretty obvious to me when he showed up in 1988 as an underclassman,” Moon said. “He had some significant leadership skills, and in the years he played for me, he learned football fast and he understood his teammates very well. I don’t think there is any question that has proven out in his tenure at St. Mike’s and at Santa Fe High.”
Moon was so impressed with Martinez that he tried to recruit him to his coaching staff toward the end of his first tenure at Capital in 1996, but the timing didn’t quite work as Martinez was finishing college. While that door shut, another opened four years later at St. Michael’s when Martinez joined the coaching staff of then-head coach Tracy Stuart.
Martinez was the linemen coach, then became defensive coordinator a few years later under head coach and good friend Joey Fernandez. During his time there, he was a part of three state championship teams and developed a reputation as a defensive whiz who almost rivaled the offensive genius that is Fernandez. It made for a dynamic duo that wreaked havoc on 3A schools until 2016.
It was during this time that Martinez met and married his wife, Marcia, a 1985 Artesia graduate who moved to Santa Fe in 2008 to be close to her sister. It seemed like a match made in football heaven considering that her brother, Michael Allen, is a coach in Texas and her dad, Mike Allen, was a former coach with the Bulldogs. Martinez said he gleaned some helpful coaching ideas and tips from them as well.
“You get new defensive ideas, new practice ideas,” Martinez said. “Getting bits and pieces from them in terms of keeping guys healthy, practice schedule stuff and how to defend the newer types of offenses more efficiently instead of just the old ‘cover zero’ [in which there are no safeties to provide pass coverage support]. I love ‘cover zero,’ but I learned a better way to disguise it.”
There was a time, though, when Martinez had to put football on the shelf. In 2014, he stepped away from St. Michael’s as he tended to a broken right leg and torn ligaments he suffered from a fall at home. It was a difficult time for the Martinezes, but they spent time watching football games, whether it was in Texas to see Marcia Martinez’s brother’s team, to the Fiesta Bowl to see Notre Dame or to St. Michael’s to watch the Horsemen.
“There were times we both cried and we missed it,” Marcia Martinez said. “It becomes a way of life and it’s a hard thing to walk away from.”
Fernandez, though, knew that coach Martinez wanted a shot to run his own program, and that opportunity came at Santa Fe High after Ray Holladay resigned after the second of three straight winless seasons. The first thing Martinez wanted to do was change the culture.
Half of Andrew Martinez’s coaching staff were former Horsemen he coached, while assistant Josh Roybal was a 2011 Santa Fe High graduate who was a part of the latest Demons rebuilding project earlier this year. Losing wasn’t something that was talked about or tolerated, even as the Demons continued to lose as they relied on mostly underclassmen in key positions.
“He always tells us we’re never out of the fight,” said Matthew Maestas, the Demons’ junior linebacker and leading tackler. “We’re always in the game, no matter what the score is. That really stuck with me early on as a freshman.”
Martinez even brought in a sports psychologist to talk with the team last year to help with the Demons’ mental approach. The breakthrough came when Santa Fe High beat Española Valley, 23-22, on Sept. 7, 2018, and Martinez said after that game that change could truly start to take hold.
Even though the Demons won just one more game the rest of 2018, the stigma of that losing streak was gone. This year, Santa Fe High rode a tough defense that has allowed just 20 points per game to a 4-5 record. Martinez, though, can’t help but feel everything he’s learned over his playing and coaching career has come top a head.
From Capital, he learned discipline and toughness.
At St. Michael’s, he gained a lot of football knowledge and how to run a program.
From his wife’s family, how to keep evolving as a coach.
“You don’t know, until you know,” coach Martinez said with a laugh. “But at least you had bits and pieces about it [developing a program].”
Martinez is at the cusp of making the pieces fit into a district championship recipe. Regardless of the outcome against the Jaguars, he knows that he’s on his way to establishing his own legacy.
And Santa Fe is at the root of it.
