Forty-two years is a long time between state championship appearances for the Santa Fe High boys soccer program, but Chris Eadie hopes the next one won’t take so long.
Eadie, the third-year Demons head coach, was not aware that it had been that long since the program had reached the finals, which his squad did by beating Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage in the semifinals Wednesday night. Santa Fe High, the top seed, will take on Albuquerque Sandia for the Class 5A title at 5:30 p.m. Friday at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque.
The last time the Demons played on the final day of the soccer season in 1979, the football team was in the process of winning its last state title, Lenny Roybal was coaching the boys basketball program and soccer wasn’t even a sanctioned sport by the New Mexico Activities Association. Santa Fe High was a part of the New Mexico High School Soccer League when it played Albuquerque Academy for the big-school title for the second straight year.
The Chargers downed the Demons in that match, and Santa Fe High soccer slumbered through the next five decades until this year. This year’s team stormed through the season with a 21-1 record and the top seed in the tournament, another first for the program. It was the Demons’ first postseason appearance since 2018 and just its third in the last 30 years.
Eadie said this could be the start of a good stretch of soccer for the program.
This year’s team is clearly the best in program history, with a record 21 wins, a District 5-5A title and the top seed in the 5A bracket. The Demons will run into a Matadors team that was second in District 2-5A but gained revenge on 2-5A champion La Cueva, which beat them twice in the district season, with a 3-0 win in the semifinals.
Sandia is a senior-dominant team led by forward Christian Baker, who has a team-best 18 goals, and junior Conner Cousins, who is hot on his trail with 17. Eadie said the Matadors are a bigger team than Atrisco Heritage and will use their physicality to their advantage. He said the Jaguars appeared to be a slightly better passing team, but Sandia’s size will pose problems.
“It will be a little like Volcano Vista [which the Demons beat 4-3 in the quarterfinals], but more under control, I’m hoping,” Eadie said.
Santa Fe High will counter with the state’s leading goal scorer in Alex Waggoner (69 so far) and perhaps the state’s best passer in Mike Wissman, who has a state-best 36 assists. Eadie said he feels the Demons have the speed with Waggoner and the skill in the midfield to get opportunities to score.
“The ability for him to score and separate from people is pretty impressive,” Eadie said. “It’s interesting to see on video how quick he gets separation.”
Regardless of the outcome against the Matadors, Eadie feels he has the program set up for prolonged success. He pointed to an 11-2 record by the junior varsity, a team that had about half a dozen eighth graders who are committed to play for the program. Some of those players will have big shoes to fill next year, as Santa Fe High loses 10 seniors from the squad.
Eadie said the key is simply playing soccer in the offseason, especially during the clubs season in the spring, which he said is an important factor in helping players improve their skills.
We’ve got to stay the course and preach the same things over and over,” Eadie said. “Once kids see the success, it starts to sink in and the buy-in is there.”
