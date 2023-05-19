123021 riorancho tourn5.jpg

Demons coach Zack Cole calls a play on the court in December 2021 during Rio Rancho’s win over Santa Fe High School during the finals of the Rio Rancho Holiday Hoops Classic Tournament.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

When Zack Cole landed his first head boys basketball coaching job at Santa Fe Indian School in 2012, then-AD Tom Shields said he was special.

He saw it in the 20-page booklet Cole submitted when he interviewed for the position

"Some of what you get is fluff — and I've had coaches who give me two books in their program — but this, that's not," Shields said in his office that day. "He knows exactly what he wants to build this program on."

Recommended for you