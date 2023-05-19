When Zack Cole landed his first head boys basketball coaching job at Santa Fe Indian School in 2012, then-AD Tom Shields said he was special.
He saw it in the 20-page booklet Cole submitted when he interviewed for the position
"Some of what you get is fluff — and I've had coaches who give me two books in their program — but this, that's not," Shields said in his office that day. "He knows exactly what he wants to build this program on."
That vision, coupled with Cole's work ethic, landed him one of the premier coaching positions in the state Friday. Rio Rancho Cleveland announced Cole, who spent the past seven years as the head coach at Santa Fe High, as head coach for the Storm on Friday morning.
Cole replaces Sean Jimenez, who spent seven years at Cleveland and won a Class 5A title in 2021 before resigning in April. Santa Fe High compiled a 125-63 record under Cole, winning or sharing four District 5-5A titles and reaching the 2019 Class 5A championship game.
The Demons went 18-12 in the 2022-23 season and lost to Albuquerque West Mesa in the opening round of the 5A state tournament. In 11 seasons as a head coach at SFIS, Ramona High in California and Santa Fe High, Cole amassed a 180-123 record.
He is a 1998 Española Valley graduate who played at Fort Lewis College in Durango, Colo.
Cleveland AD Matt Martinez said Cole's reputation as a coach made him an attractive candidate.
"His knowledge of the game as a player and a coach, and his résumé and everything he's done stood out to the committee," Martinez said. "He was an excellent choice for the position."
Cole was selected from a pool of five finalists that was pared from a list of 17 applicants for the position. The other coaches interviewed were Albuquerque Highland head coach Justin Woody, Las Cruces head coach William Benjamin, Albuquerque Manzano head coach Andrew Dunnell and former Albuquerque Cibola and La Cueva head coach Frank Castillo.
Cole said he is ecstatic to take over the Cleveland position, but he added the past 10 days have taken an emotional toll because of the possibility of leaving Santa Fe High.
"Emotionally, it has been a roller coaster because as one door opens, another shuts behind you," Cole said. "And the one that shut behind us is one that we absolutely love. We love our kids. They have given us everything they could."
Also mixed into that was the death May 13 of his cousin, Bianca Vega, the mother of late Santa Fe High star Fedonta "JB" White. Cole said the family has been together for each other, just like when White was shot and killed in August 2020.
"We're trying to be there for each other and focus on the positive in that time we had with out loved ones," Cole said. "It's been a super difficult week and a half."
Now comes the task of continuing the success Cleveland has had over the past decade. Prior to the 2021-22 season, the Storm had reached at least the 5A semifinals seven straight times and played in three state championship games in that span.
Last year, Cleveland went 21-9 and was the only team to beat 5A championship Albuquerque Volcano Vista while reaching the quarterfinals. The program has reached the 20-win plateau in eight of the previous 10 seasons, although it should be noted the 2021 season was truncated because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent Larry Chavez said Cole helped transform Santa Fe High into one of the more respected programs in Northern New Mexico and in the state.
Chavez said the district will post the job opening Monday and hopes to have a hire by the time summer camps begin in June. He said the district can accommodate a coach who is seeking a teaching job or someone who is just seeking the coaching position. He added a candidate with varsity coaching experience is preferred.
"[Cole] laid a great foundation and moved this program forward," Chavez said. "It will attract some highly qualified applicants and we will need to make a wise choice and make sure it fits not only Santa Fe High and Santa Fe Public Schools but the community as a whole."
Cole said his replacement will inherit a team that has plenty of experience and talent. The Demons will returning leading scorer, junior Lukas Turner, and a group of four sophomores gained plenty of experience coming off the bench last year.
"In my opinion, Santa Fe High is really set up for success next year and beyond," Cole said.