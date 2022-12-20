Tuesday night was a dream for the Santa Fe High Demons.
The problem was the last six minutes were a nightmare.
For 26 minutes, 43 seconds, practically everything was going right for Santa Fe High. Playing its physical, swarming brand of defense helped build a 56-44 lead over Rio Rancho Cleveland in a nondistrict boys basketball game in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
The last 5:17, though, were pure torture. The Storm (6-1) lived up to their name, drowning the Demons (4-3) with pressure and turnovers. They lived off of seven turnovers and thrived under the play of Nic Trujillo and Remey Albrecht.
In fact, the duo combined for the game-winning moment, as Albrecht had a 25-foot 3-pointer rim out that led to a Trujillo buzzer-beating putback for a 64-62 win.
Lost in the chaos of the final six seconds was the play of Daniel Steverson. The Storm’s leading scorer was silent on the offensive end with 10 points, but he made the heady play after Albrecht’s miss by knocking the apparent defensive board by Daniel Lopez out of his hands. The ball sailed to Trujillo, who spun and knocked in the shot off the glass as the buzzer sounded.
Trujillo was mauled by his Cleveland teammates before falling to the floor — with a joyous Steverson hugging him.
“I was just standing underneath the rim and the ball bounced right to me,” Trujillo said. “I turned around and put it up. I knew we had six seconds, but I didn’t think it was going to take that long. That was a long six seconds.”
On the other side of the court stood nonplussed Demons head coach Zack Cole, exasperated at the ending. But Cole knew why his team let a 12-point lead slip through its fingers.
“It was just turnovers leading to easy baskets,” Cole said. “That was how they were able to put points on the board. And we told them that: Turnovers generate their offense. One thing we can’t do is turn over the ball. Sometimes, that’s easier said than done.”
The Demons did value possession for most of the game. They only had 14 turnovers when Rob Martinez drove to the basket for a layup that made it 56-44 with 5:17 left in the game.
Cleveland head coach Sean Jimenez said part of the problem was that when the Storm trapped, they didn’t pinch off the wings and force Santa Fe High into riskier passes — until that point.
“The other guys were letting [Santa Fe High] swing it and not denying them the ball,” Jimenez said. “I said, ‘Guys, the trap is no good if we don’t have guys getting up and denying. You gotta get up and do that.’ ”
And denying Cleveland did. The Demons managed just four shots the rest of the night, as they often threw the ball away or misplayed the ball back to the Storm.
The run began innocuously when Albrecht swiped the ball from Demons guard Santi Montoya’s dribble and scored on a breakaway layup to cut the lead to 56-48 with 5 minutes left. It came on the heels of a Trujillo putback off an Albrecht missed free throw 12 seconds earlier.
The duo didn’t just lead the charge — Albrecht and Trujillo were the surge. They scored all but two of the Storm’s 24 fourth-quarter points. After Noah Padilla scored on a drive with 2:49 left to cut the margin to 58-56, Albrecht and Trujillo scored the last eight points.
The defense, though, gave the two a push. Santa Fe High turned the ball over four straight possessions, with Albrecht’s breakaway off another steal of Montoya tying the score at 60-all with 1:05 left.
Trujillo gave Cleveland a 62-60 lead when he drove from the left wing and finished with a layup with 34 seconds left. Martinez answered, though, with a shot off the glass with 17 seconds left that tied the score at 62.
They were the last of 18 points as Martinez and junior guard Lukas Turner keyed the Demons’ offense for much of the game. Turner scored seven points in the first quarter and had 14 at the half, as he had a game-high 22.
On a night Santa Fe High did a lot right, it made one fatal flaw: It didn’t take care of the basketball enough.
“It’s better to lose this game in December, than in March,” Cole said. “They’re down, they’re bummed. They felt like they should have won this game. I told them, ‘You don’t win the game because you should. You win because you deserve it.’ We didn’t deserve it in the fourth quarter.”
It’s not the way dreams are supposed to end — at least the good ones.