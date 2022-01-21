A nice dish of irony was about to be served by the Santa Fe High Demons.
Instead, it just turned to to be Murphy's Law at work.
For a 23-minute stretch of a District 5-5A boys basketball game at Los Lunas on Friday night, the Demons were a team that couldn't take care of the ball. But, in a sequence of hustle and desperation, they suddenly had a chance to do to the host Tigers what the Tigers had been doing to Santa Fe High.
A turnover that was the result of Elefio Benavidez not quitting on a play gave Carlos Quintana a chance to be the hero. Except Quintana was called for a charge with 1:28 left in the game, nullifying a basket that would have given Santa Fe High a 55-54 lead.
The Tigers worked the clock and got four free throws from Hadley Beatty to secure a 58-53 win and the top spot in the district.
The outcome was gut-wrenching for the Demons, but head coach Zack Cole said his team just couldn't catch a break after a first quarter in which it did little wrong.
"It was just a weird game," Cole said.
And a frustrating one. The Demons (13-3 overall, 1-1 in 5-5A) led 24-11 at one point before allowing a 33-9 Tigers run that was fueled by 11 turnovers, which led to Santa Fe High trailing 44-33 to start the third.
Still, Santa Fe High battled its way back with some clutch 3-point shooting, hitting four of seven shots to start the second half, to get within 54-53 on P.J. Lovato's triple with 2:32 left.
On the ensuing possession, the Demons employed a halfcourt trap against Los Lunas (10-8, 2-0). But it left Benavidez got out of position when he gambled and leaped for a pass. Benavidez, on the wrong side of the court, hustled back into position.
Which meant he was in the perfect spot to get his fingertips on Ezra Guest's bounce pass and deflect it to Quintana to start the break. Quintana saw Tigers guard Dominic Griego swoop in to take the charge on the left side of the paint, but he appeared to side-step him and glanced off of him for the layup.
The Demons bench erupted in exhilaration, then despair, when the official called Quintana for the offensive foul.
"We worked hard to earn that possession," Cole said. "We had guys flying around and getting deflections. Carlos picks up the ball, and we go on the break. Carlos had left the floor, and the kid wasn't set and tried to slide underneath him.
"Those are calls officials have to make, but it was a tough moment in the game for that."
Santa Fe High went back to its trapping halfcourt set and got an ill-advised 3 by Guest with just under 40 seconds left, but the Demons watched Griego chase down the ball in the corner for a crucial offensive board. He was fouled, then was on one end of double technical fouls when officials ruled he and Rob Martinez shoved each other.
Beatty stepped in to hit two free throws, although Cole argued it should have been a in-bounds situation. Still, he added the Demons should have gone after the rebound in the first place.
"You gotta get that board," Cole said. "Our kids were flying around and doing our job in the half-court. They're tired, but you got to finish the play."
It was a night of what could have been for the Demons. The start was good, as Elijah Apodaca hit five 3s in the first 8:25 of the game. His fifth make gave Santa Fe High a 24-11 margin, but the next 90 seconds saw three starters park themselves on the bench with foul trouble.
Apodaca, Benavidez and Lovato sat for the rest of the first half with two fouls, while Martinez had to nurse his way on the court with two fouls.
Despite that, the Demons held a 30-26 lead with 3:14 left after Martinez hit one of two free throws and were oh-so-close to surviving the foul difficulties.
"It was a tough situation, but I thought we weathered the storm pretty well until the end of the half," Cole said.
Santa Fe High proceeded to turn the ball over on four of its last six possessions, get up just one shot and score just one Santi Montoya free throw. The Tigers went on an 11-1 run that was capped by Lorenzo Perea's 17-footer at the buzzer for a 37-31 lead.
Los Lunas wasn't done, scoring seven of the first nine points of the second half to up its margin to 44-33 on Perea's baseline jumper with 5:27 left in the third.
The Demons, though, kept chopping away at the lead. They hit three 3s in the third to whittle the margin to 50-42, then outscored the Tigers 11-4 through the first 5:35 to get the margin down to one.
Apodaca finished with a team-high 23 points for Santa Fe High, while Martinez had eight.
