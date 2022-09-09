Santa Fe High School logo

Boys soccer

Santa Fe High 3, Piedra Vista 0

What happened: The Demons halted a two-match losing streak, thanks to a pair of goals by striker Chris Solano, in a consolation semifinal match of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational on Friday. The Demons led 1-0 at the half, and added a pair of goals, while the defense pitched its second shutout of the season.

