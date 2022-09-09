What happened: The Demons halted a two-match losing streak, thanks to a pair of goals by striker Chris Solano, in a consolation semifinal match of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational on Friday. The Demons led 1-0 at the half, and added a pair of goals, while the defense pitched its second shutout of the season.
“It was a nice rebound win after a disappointing loss to Hobbs [Thursday],” Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said.
Top players: Solano upped his season goal total to seven with his performance, while Owen Lock scored his first goal of the season. Evan Eadie and Pablo Canivell each had an assist.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (5-2) gets a rematch with Los Alamos for fifth place Saturday. The Demons beat the Hilltoppers, 3-2, on Sept. 3.
Girls soccer
St. Michael’s 8, East Mountain 1
What happened: It’s official: The Lady Horsemen are on a roll, winning their third straight match at Sandia Park. It took them 24 seconds to open the scoring, as the Lady Timberwolves accidentally redirected Jada Lujan’s crossing path into their own net. It didn’t get any better, as the Lady Horsemen scored five times over the final 11 minutes of the first half.
“We dominated the entire game, but the field is horrible, just a horrible field,” St. Michael’s head coach Alfonso Camarena said.
Top players: Lujan had a hat trick to lead the Lady Horsemen, while Iliana Sandoval, Grace Sandoval, Lauryn Pecos and Tara Schneider each added a goal.
What’s next: St. Michael’s (4-2) plays at Capital on Tuesday.
Volleyball
Abq. Bosque School 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins struggled to mount much of an attack against the Lady Bobcats in Prep’s home opener. Bosque School dominated to the tune of a 25-12, 25-15, 25-14 win. The Blue Griffins’ best performance came in Game 2, as they kept pace with Bosque School until a letdown late in it.
“We were out of sorts, especially after last night game [a win over East Mountain],” Prep head coach Todd Kurth said.
Top players: Nicole Gonzales had nine kills, two assists, a block and a kill for Prep. Libero Lauren McHorse had a 632 percent perfect passer rating on 47 attempts, while Emery Kurth recorded four kills.
What’s next: Prep (1-4) plays at home to Los Alamos on Tuesday.