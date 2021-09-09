Boys soccer
Abq. Academy Invitational
Santa Fe High 7, Farmington 1
What happened: The top-ranked Demons advanced to the semifinals of the boys bracket in convincing fashion, staking themselves a 5-0 lead at the half. Santa Fe High did it without midfielder Mike Wissman (minor injury) and goalkeeper Ethan Earnest (illness). "We got the reserve players significant minutes," Santa Fe High head coach Chris Eadie said.
Top players: Alex Waggoner upped his hat-trick streak to seven matches. Henry Mazulis and Sivan Lozano each had a pair of goals in support of the junior striker.
What's next: Santa Fe High (7-0) takes on its toughest opponent yet in the host Chargers at 2 p.m. Friday for a spot in Saturday's championship.
