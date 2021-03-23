Just seconds before the start of the fourth set in Tuesday’s volleyball match between the top two teams in Class 5A at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium, Santa Fe High coach Josie Adams called her players over and said something that touched off a flurry of yells and fist pumps.
“Honestly, I can’t even remember what she said,” said Demons senior outside hitter Laila Bernardino. “It must have been good, though.”
How about really good?
How about amazing?
Whatever Adams said worked. The Demons kept their foot on the gas and finished off a four-game win over visiting Cleveland to put a stranglehold on the District 1-5A race in the final week of the regular season.
The 25-18, 29-31, 25-23, 25-10 victory avenged their only loss of the season and handed them the tiebreaker over the Storm in the very likely event they wind up tied for the district lead by the end of play this week. Santa Fe High needed to win in four games or less after dropping a heart-wrenching five-set loss to the Storm in Rio Rancho two weeks ago.
Ranked No. 1 in the state’s largest classification, Cleveland appeared ready to win the 1-5A title outright after pushing the Demons to the brink in the third set. The Storm’s potent combination of Arianna Jamerson, Madelyn Del Greco and Marian Hatch was having its way after building a six-point lead following the injury exit of Santa Fe High’s Belicia Esquivas.
“Jamerson’s a force and that’s what got us last time. She’s such a good athlete and her from that right side is hard to deal with,” Adams said, saying a new rotation allowed Santa Fe High’s hitters to remain on the front line when Jamerson took her spot by the net.
That adjustment was the key to turning things around in the third set after the teams waged an epic 60-point marathon in the second set. Seizing the momentum after Esquivias had the wind knocked out of her after colliding with a teammate, the Storm led 20-14 when the Demons began their rally.
A 5-0 run tied that set at 23, the Isabella Melton ended it moments later with a kill in the front corner. It touched off an outburst of emotion from the Demons’ sideline and reminded the entire team of the last time it faced Cleveland. Leading 2-0 after controlling the first two sets, Santa Fe High lost the next three, prompting Adams to remind the players to deliver the knockout blow when the other team is wobbly.
Last time, they didn’t. On Tuesday, they did.
“That’s all we’ve thought about since the last time we saw them,” Bernardino said. “Getting this one tonight, doing what we didn’t do last time. It’s all we could talk about.”
Unlike last time, Cleveland never really had a chance. The Storm fell behind 10-6, but a dominant eight-point run sparked by four aces from Bernardino on the service line essentially put the match away. Bernardino had eight aces on the night.
Fittingly, it was Esquivias at the service line at match point.
If the Demons, ranked No. 2 in 5A and now 7-1 overall with a 4-1 district mark, manage to close things out with a win Thursday at Capital, the discussion then shifts from the team simply making the playoffs to how far it can go once it gets there. The top eight teams advance to the state tournament, with all quarterfinal and semifinal matches held at the site of the highest seed.
The state finals are scheduled for April 3 in The Pit.
“This team can go as far as it wants to go, honestly,” Bernardino said. “We’ve been focused on playing together the entire time and this team wants it.”
The late addition of teams from Albuquerque Public Schools means a tough road against a slew of traditional power programs like La Cueva, Cibola, Eldorado and Volcano Vista, not to mention the likes of unbeaten Piedra Vista and Centennial, as well as perennial power Las Cruces.
“There’s a lot of good teams out there, but I think we can play with any of them,” Adams said. “This one, this was a big first step for us. We’re going in the right direction and, like I’ve said all year, I really love this team.”
