The words “closed-door meeting” usually accompanies metaphors like “winds of change,” “turning of the tide” and “one step at a time.”
In the case of Santa Fe High’s baseball team, a closed door, players-only meeting after the team’s 0-5 start has done all of that — and then some.
The Demons won their seventh straight game Saturday, beating Bernalillo 8-1 to win the Jim Pierce Memorial Tournament at St. Michael’s for the second time in team history. What’s more, it continues a solid turnaround for a team that is as talented as any the school has produced in decades.
A peek behind the curtain reveals a team brimming with chemistry behind team captains Jake Mirabal and Lucas Lujan. The pair called the team together for a players-only sensitivity meeting that called out the pouting and ripped the lack of focus during the losing streak.
“They were unanimously voted team captains because they have the heartbeat of the team,” said Demons coach Ian Farris. “When they speak, the guys listen.”
It starts with a lineup that is constantly putting the ball in play behind players like Adan Alvarez, a junior who starts at third base. He was named tournament MVP. He and fellow all-tournament teammates Nick Sandoval and C.J. Garcia led the Demons to 23 runs in the three games.
“It’s the energy, of course,” Alvarez said. “We’ve all just come together as a team.”
“Everyone was just down about us losing, but after the talk, once we won our first game, we just kept the streak going and this entire team has changed,” Sandoval said. “When it’s just single guys playing good, it’s one thing, but when it’s an entire team playing good and supporting each other, it’s amazing.”
While the pitching remains the biggest mystery, Farris said he’s confident he can use as many as eight arms that includes three solid starters in Sandoval, Garcia and Luc Jaramillo. Jaramillo’s fastball has reached 85 miles an hour, while the other two are just a few ticks below.
“We’ve definitely got a lot of arms and lots of options, guys who can get it up there pretty quick but guys who have control,” Farris said.
Sandoval was the go-to guy Saturday, retiring the first 18 batters he faced and finishing with a complete game gem and 11 strikeouts. He also had a hit and scored a run as the Demons gave him all the support he needed with a pair of runs in the first inning.
Looking ahead, the road to the postseason goes through a District 5-5A field that appears to be a three-way race between Santa Fe High, Rio Grande and Los Lunas. Getting to the state tournament would end a 13-year postseason hiatus and be the latest step in putting Demons baseball back on the map.
“You look up and down this roster and you see the talent, you see the potential,” Farris said. “We’ve been developing this for a long time, and we’re starting to get enough impact guys that we’re having it show every time we step on the field.”
NOTES
St. Michael’s routed Kirtland Central, 10-2, to take third place. The Horsemen scored 10 unanswered runs between the second and fourth innings to erase an early 2-0 deficit.
Owen Gruda (2-0) shook off a shaky start on the mound to work five innings. He was even better at the plate, going 3-for-3 with a double, home run, stolen base and three runs scored. His long ball was the team’s first of the season.
Sandia Prep beat Portales, 6-4, to claim fifth, while Cobre beat Raton 11-2 for seventh place.
Softball: Bernalillo spotted St. Michael’s a 1-0 lead before rolling to a 17-8 win in Saturday’s title game of the Roseanne Noedel Tournament.
The Spartans opened a 12-2 lead in the middle innings before the Lady Horsemen rallied with five unanswered runs. Capital beat Pojoaque Valley, 8-3, to claim third.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.