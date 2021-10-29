As Chris Eadie walked over to the home team cooler and the soccer ball bag he brings to every Santa Fe High boys soccer match, he should have been enjoying a beautiful moment for a Demons’ head boys soccer coach.
It was a moment to cherish: his first postseason win as a coach and the program’s first foray into the semifinals of the state soccer tournament after a hard-earned 4-3 win in a Class 5A quarterfinal over Albuquerque Volcano Vista Friday night under the lights of Ivan Head Stadium.
The win ensured the top-seeded Demons (20-1) a spot in the 5A semifinals against either No. 12 Albuquerque Atrisco Heritage Academy or No. 4 Hobbs on Wednesday at home.
But Eadie grumbled about the physical style of play the Hawks enacted on Santa Fe High and the brand of “ugly soccer” that did not appeal to his senses.
“This was not a fun game,” Eadie said to a lingering fan.
Much of that was attributed to No. 1 Volcano Vista, which imposed its will on the Demons and forced them out of their quick-hitting, passing style. The Hawks were intent on playing physically and trying to turn every turnover into a fast-break counter attack to catch Santa Fe High on its heels.
They were effective in doing that, but the Demons also fell into the trap of trying to match the Hawks (14-5) in style points, eschewing passing the ball on the ground for an aerial attack similar to Volcano Vista.
Santa Fe High senior midfielder Michael Wissman admitted nerves might have gotten the best of the players, especially with this being the team’s first postseason experience.
Outside of a 10-minute period in the first half in which the home team rediscovered its passing game and scored twice to build a 3-1 lead, the teams were content — as well as intent — on trying to catch each side’s back line off guard.
The Hawks were able to stay in the match because of that, thanks to a pair of goals from forward Keegan Monnheimer that kept them within 3-2 at the half and 4-3 late in the second half.
“Our game is more passing, and we didn’t that as much as we liked,” Wissman said. “Their game is to boom the ball [over the top of the defense], and our game is passing it around. We played their game a little bit, but we came out ahead.”
Eadie said he could tell after the first 20 minutes that the Hawks were going to hound every Demons ball handler with a body or a hand — or more. Late in the second half, junior star forward Alex Waggoner took a blow to his upper back by Volcano Vista defender Diego Garcia that crumpled Waggoner to the ground.
Eadie erupted at the play, and not even the ensuing yellow card calmed him down.
“That was a big, physical team coming at us, fouling us, and a ref that was giving them the green light to basically do anything,” Eadie said. “The number of hits Alex took, he’s never had that kind of contact. And they were big hits — caution-warranting, yellow-card-worthy hits.”
Still, Waggoner knocked in a pair of goals to help the Demons to a 3-1 lead in the first half.
In the second half, an opportunistic Henry Mazulis helped the Demons withstand the challenge.
Mazulis provided much-needed insurance when he took a thru ball down the left flank from Ivan Lozano, pressed Hawks goalkeeper Jacob Schreiner in the penalty box and sent his shot into the right side of the goal for a 4-2 lead in the 64th minute.
Once again, the senior wing was in the right place at the right time, like he was for the opening goal in a 4-0 win over Albuquerque High on Sept. 22 that cemented the Demons’ state contender status.
“We were working on getting the ball outside so that I could go take it in,” Mazulis said. “I knew I would have the chance to score, so I took the shot.”
Eadie said he hoped the two-goal lead would settle the Demons down and get them back to keeping passes on the ground and trying to take advantage of the Hawks’ overaggressiveness.
Instead, the Hawks kept pushing and broke through three minutes later when Monnheimer raced Demons ’keeper Ethan Earnest to a deep ball that got past the back line. Monnheimer won that competition, tapping the ball past Earnest and into the open net to cut the margin to 4-3 in the 67th minute.
“We just put the ball in the air too much instead of keeping it on the ground and using our space,” Eadie said. “It’s just nerves. They were excited because they were up two goals late in the game.”
The rest of the match was a battle between the Hawks and the clock, as the Demons boomed ball after ball into the Volcano Vista side. That allowed the Hawks to press the Demons’ defense, which bent several times but never broke — but barely.
In the 70th minute, Earnest kick-saved Eziah Hernandez’s shot from the right side of the penalty box.
Three minutes later, Hernandez rocketed a shot at Earnest. In the third minute of stoppage time, Monnheimer’s shot from the left flank hit the football goalpost just above the soccer goal.
A minute later, he missed another one from the opposite side that found the sliver of space in between the soccer and football goalposts.
Earnest said he had moments of panic down the stretch.
“It was a little bit scary, but I knew my defense could handle it,” Earnest said. “I knew together, we’d be fine. I just trusted in them and they showed up.”
Eadie said the match unveiled areas that the Demons need to work on when they return to practice Monday. But that was the more important thing — there will be a another practice and another match at home next week.
Perhaps he will enjoy that match more than he did the first step in the postseason journey.
