For four minutes, Santa Fe High had a chance.
Then, Fedonta “JB” White went to the bench.
The Rio Rancho Cleveland Storm knew what that meant: open access to the paint.
They rode the forward duo of Nathan Hasberry and Tre Watson and a stifling, physical defense that darkened any brightening horizons the Demons saw in a 66-45 win the The Pit before about 10,000 fans — the last fans who will see postseason basketball for the season.
The New Mexico Activities Association announced after the game that fans and the media will not be allowed into tournament venues for the rest of the weekend in response to the coronavirus pandemic. New Mexico announced its first four presumptive positive diagnoses Tuesday, which prompted the action.
What the fans saw was Cleveland, the sixth seed in the tournament, systematically dismantle the Demons’ 2-3 zone defense, thanks to the attacking nature of its guards that opened up either kick-outs for open perimeter shots or space for Hasberry and Watson to do their work inside. Overall, the Storm collected 40 points in the paint and shot 52 percent (26 out of 50) from the field.
Cleveland (25-4) will need more of that Thursday when it plays No. 2 Capital at 8:15 p.m. in an almost empty Pit.
The duo of Watson and Hasberry combined to connect on 15 of 20 shots and Hasberry was a perfect 3-for-3 from the perimeter, to boot.
It was a nice bonus for the Storm.
“We knew they were going to play zone,” said Storm head coach Sean Jimenez. “So we attacked the zone and kicked it out and were fortunate that Nate was on the receiving end for some 3s and some backdoor layups and putbacks on the offensive end.”
The night got off to a good start for the third-seeded Demons, as White, the 6-foot-8 junior forward, knocked down a 3 to open the scoring just eight seconds into the game. Santa Fe High (23-6) scored the first five points of the game and led 9-5 after P.J. Lovato scored on a layup off a Cruz Martinez dish with 3:58 left in the quarter.
It was the high point in an otherwise frustrating night.
The Storm went to work getting the ball into the paint and getting White into foul trouble. It worked, as he left the court with a little more than 2 minutes left in the quarter and didn’t return until the second half.
Hasberry started an 8-0 run to finish the quarter with a drive to the bucket, and finished it with a fadeaway putback with 17 seconds left to make it a 13-9 Storm advantage. He also came up big to end the first half with a 3 and a baseline layup that turned a 22-17 advantage into a 27-17 lead into the half.
“It’s hard to match their physicality when you don’t have your more physical guys in,” Cole said. “To their credit, they hit shots. They made a lot of perimeter shots. That was the approach coming in. Hasberry shot the ball really well. Gotta give him credit.”
The junior continued to build his credit with a 3 to open the third quarter and the Storm built the lead to 32-17 after the opening minute.
Meanwhile, Cleveland made the Demons wilt on the offensive end, as they hit just 15 of 42 shots overall and were a paltry 3-for-18 from the perimeter. Not even 19 points from White could stem the growing tide flowing the Storm’s way.
Their length got to shooters quickly and they forced Santa Fe High into contested shot after contested shot.
“That comes lot with practice,” Watson said. “We’ve really focus on defense. We do a lot of closing-out stuff because we know we’re going to see a lot of shooting teams. That just really goes back to practice.”
For the Demons, it meant an early start to next season, and figuring out how to calm the growing Storm that is set to take over the state.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.