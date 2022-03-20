You’ve seen The U’s turnover chain and probably heard about the various rip-offs like Kennesaw State’s turnover plank, Florida State’s turnover backpack or even the San Diego Padres’ swag chain that comes with its own bedazzled spinner logo.
Santa Fe High’s baseball team has its own MVP chain.
Demons pitcher Nick Sandoval got to wear it home after tossing a complete game one-hitter in Saturday’s finals of the Jim Pierce Memorial Tournament at St. Michael’s. The team votes on a player of the game after each contest and the winner has the previous chainholder bestow upon him the bling that makes the entire team sing.
“My second time getting this,” Sandoval said, tilting the coach-made plate-sized medallion so he could get a better look at it. “It’s great, isn’t it?”
The chain is the brainchild of coach Ian Farris and his staff as a way to motivate the team. They began passing around a WWE-type championship belt after instrasquad scrimmages in practice, but that quickly morphed into suggestions of something else like a trident similar to what the Oakland A’s pass around.
“Then somebody mentioned the swag chain the Padres do with spinners,” Farris said. “I went online and couldn’t find a way to buy it, so we just made it ourselves. Now it’s something fun to look forward to. They know if they do something special, they’ll get to wear it.”
New Mexico State’s run in the NCAA Tournament wasn’t the only foray for the state in the Big Dance. The East Regional included No. 13 seed Akron, the champion of the Mid-American Conference tournament and a first-round opponent of perennial power UCLA.
The Zips hung tough but were ultimately sent home with a 57-53 loss Thursday while playing in Portland, Ore.
Akron’s coaching staff includes Santa Fe’s own Isaiah Brooks, a Capital High and University of New Mexico graduate who was hired as a graduate assistant with the Zips prior to this season. Brooks, who’s identified on Akron’s basketball website as Isaiah Brooks-Sena, spent four years as a team manager with the Lobos and officially broke into the coaching ranks with the Zips.
New Mexico School for the Deaf’s Bruce Brewer Jr. did a lot on the basketball court for the Roadrunners in four years (it would have been five, if not for the coronavirus pandemic for the 2020-21 school year). He is hoping to do more this spring.
The senior was recently named to the Team USA for the 2022 Deaflympics, to be held in Caxias do Sul, Brazil, from May 1-15. Brewer earned the spot, thanks in part to a sterling senior year in which he averaged 27.6 points, 8.7 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game.
However, Brewer is now in fundraising mode, and his school is helping with that. It set up a page to help raise $4,500 to cover airfare, food and hotel expenses during his stay there.
Those interested in donating can call 505-988-9715, ext., 7028 or mail checks to the Santa Fe Community Foundation, P.O. Box 1827, Santa Fe, NM 87504.
Donations are also being taken online at bit.ly/37AEsGC.
The Pony Express missed out on a four-peat during Saturday’s portion of the State Spirit Championships in The Pit.
Seeking another blue trophy to add to its state-record collection, the St. Michael’s dance team finished second in the Class 1A-3A drill competition. The Pony Express totaled
161.33 points in a pair of Saturday performances. Sandia Prep was the only better team, amassing 170.57 points to avenge two straight championship events in which it had finished second to St. Michael’s.
Robertson finished fourth behind Socorro with West Las Vegas in fifth.
Hope Christian won the 4A competition, edging Gallup for the top spot. Taos, which won Friday’s cheer competition, was fifth.
Roswell was crowned as the big-school champion in 5A, ahead of Atrisco Heritage and Carlsbad.
It was almost the perfect start to the 2022 season for the
St. Michael’s Lady Horsemen.
They started the season 4-0 and reached the championship game of their own Roseanne Noedel Tournament, before falling to Bernalillo by a 17-8 score. The 4-0 start is the best since the 2016 squad reeled off nine straight wins to open the season, on its way to a 22-7 record.
St. Michael’s is using a combination of a potent offense
(50 runs scored through five games) and the pitching of senior ace Mariah “Mo” Valdez.
However, she struggled through the first two-plus innings against the Lady Spartans as Lady Horsemen head coach Joe Alvarez said she suffered an injury and had to leave the pitching circle. Bernalillo led 10-1 by that point but managed to get within 12-7 before the Lady Spartans pulled away.
St. Michael’s plays Pojoaque Valley, which it beat 9-1 in the semifinals on Friday, on Tuesday before heading to the Moriarty Invitational starting Thursday.
While the New Mexico High School Coaches Association held its big school (Class 4A/5A) Red/Green All-Star basketball games Saturday in Santa Fe, the smalls schools (Class 1A-3A) were in Melrose doing the same.
The girls game went to Team Green, 78-71, as Las Vegas Robertson senior Jayden Jenkins scored 17 points to lead the way. Santa Fe Indian School’s Cameron Conners chipped in with 10 points, while Maricella MacAuley had eight.
On the Red team, SFIS’ Jordan Torres scored nine of her
10 points in the first half, and Pecos’ Savannah Ortiz had five.
On the boys side, Las Vegas Robertson’s Mathew Gonzales had a game-high 28 points, while Finn Coles of Santa Fe Prep added 24 to help the Red squad win, 109-90. The Green squad saw Devin Flores of St. Michael’s score 18 points.
