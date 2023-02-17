One point really meant nothing for the Santa Fe High Demons.
But it meant everything to the Albuquerque Rio Grande Ravens.
Chaos ensued in the final seconds of the District 5-5A battle in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium that decided the district regular-season champion — or co-champions, in this case — plus the one-game playoff that will ensue Monday night.
A review by the scorekeeper gave the Demons an extra point with the game hanging in the balance, and they held on for a 46-44 win over the Ravens that forced a three-way tie for first place in 5-5A. The two teams tied with Los Lunas, 62-38 winners over Albuquerque High on Friday, at 7-3 in the district standings.
However, the Demons (16-10 overall) needed to beat the Ravens by at least seven points to play their way into a one-game playoff with the Tigers, based on each team’s head-to-head games.
Despite the loss, Rio Grande (15-10) will play Los Lunas in the one-game playoff Monday to determine the top two seeds for the 5-5A tournament. Time and the neutral court site will be determined.
Santa Fe High settled for the No. 3 seed and will play Albuquerque Manzano on Monday at home in the district tournament’s opening round.
That point was moot for Rio Grande, which saw a chance to win the district title outright slip through its fingers. And Ravens fans voiced their displeasure at the Demons bench amid the controversy that occurred with 22 second left in the game and the Demons holding the advantage.
With Rio Grande guard Jonah Lopez about to attempt the second of two free throws, the official scorekeeper called head official Brian Olivas to the table to inform him of an error: she had the score 45-43, Demons. However, the coaches in charge of individual scorebooks for Santa Fe High and Rio Grande, as well as the notes kept by The New Mexican, had it 44-43, Demons.
The next several minutes saw officials and coaches from both teams reconvene, only for the final verdict to be that the Demons lead by two, not one.
Rio Grande head coach Mario Armendariz declined to comment on the matter after the game.
Santa Fe High head coach Zack Cole said it was an unfortunate situation, especially as he admitted to trying to get the Ravens to force overtime. His thinking: Santa Fe High would get four more minutes to win by at least seven because it was stuck as the third seed for the district tournament regardless of any other outcome.
“I don’t know what was going on,” Cole said. “I even asked the official what was going on, and he said a score correction that was brought up. Then. I turned around and it looked like we had it figured out. Then it appeared that we didn’t have it figured out. I really don’t know.”
All the while, Rio Grande fans booed lustily and began chanting “Cheaters” for a couple of minutes.
In the end, no one was happy. After Lopez made his second free throw to cut the lead to 45-44, Demons junior Lukas Turner made one of two free throws for the final score. However, he intentionally missed the second attempt to get the Ravens to tie the score and force overtime.
Turner said the final minute of the game was awkward because the Demons were trying pressing despite leading, desperate to get the ball back and increase their lead.
Even Cole’s instruction to miss the free throw didn’t seem normal.
“Me and coach talked about it, and we both thought it was pretty weird,” Turner said.
Both teams’ desperation was apparent in the first half, as the play was physical and players on both sides chucked ill-advised shots.
The Demons were just 2 for 17 in the first half, while the Ravens were even worse — 0 for 9 — as the host team held a scant 5-0 lead at the break.
The teams combined to hit just three of their first 34 shots, with Santa Fe High going 2 for 23 to start the game. When Turner hit a 3-pointer from the wing with 5:03 left in the opening half, the Demons led 10-3 — the exact margin they needed.
But there were still 21 minutes, 3 seconds left in the game.
“It was a really bad first half for both teams,” Turner said. “We were forcing it, and we just couldn’t hit shots.”
Rio Grande got hot first, draining three 3s in the second quarter to fuel and 18-point outburst that led to an 18-15 lead. However, the animated Armendariz scowled, yelled and cajoled officials through much of the first half.
When the second-quarter buzzer ended seconds after Lopez scored on a layup, he gesticulated wildly at the officials for a blocking call that never came, and his assistants led him away to calm the waters for the moment.
Armendariz declined to comment on the game overall, other than to say, “It’s hard to play when it’s eight on five.”
The Ravens turned the tables on the Demons in the opening moments of the third quarter, building a 25-17 lead on Lopez’s layup with 5:39 left.
However, Santa Fe High learned its lesson of chucking up jumpers instead of attacking the basket.
Turner was especially effective at that, scoring 10 points in a 14-1 run that gave the Demons a 31-26 lead late in the quarter. Down 33-28 heading into the fourth, the Ravens responded with six straight points, capped by Isaiah Lucero’s 3 with 6:22 left.
The final quarter saw both teams use runs to take brief leads, and Santa Fe High even got the lead to 41-37 on Josh Trujillo’s putback with 3:01 left, but Rio Grande responded with a Lucero 3 and two free throws by Lopez for a 42-41 lead.
When Turner recorded a three-point play on a drive from the wing, it was 44-43 with 1:06 left.
Wait, it was 45-43 at that point.
No one knows exactly when the score changed, but it became apparent it did in the ensuing moments.
Don’t think Ravens fans will forget — especially if Santa Fe High comes to town during the district tournament.
Notes
Perhaps the only team that was happy by the end of Friday night were the Capital Jaguars. In securing a 61-59 win at Albuquerque Manzano, they secured fourth place outright in 5-5A. Capital (15-10, 4-6) was helped when a last-second shot by the Monarchs was waved off because it came after the final buzzer sounded.