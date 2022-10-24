They are the defending Class 5A boys soccer champions by name, but the Santa Fe High Demons are not the first names that come out of coaches’ mouths when listing off this season’s contenders.
A year ago, Santa Fe High rode a senior-heavy squad and the unparalleled talents of then-junior Alex Waggoner into history, winning the program’s first state championship. Today, the Demons are a more synergistic group that relies more on a group effort than one dominant player. They enter the Class 5A State Tournament with a 16-4 record and a sixth seed; a dark-horse candidate to hoist the blue trophy rather than the hunted, which they were last year.
The path to a repeat will not be easy, starting off with an opening-round matchup against No. 11 Rio Rancho, a team that is capable of upsetting Santa Fe High. This time, the Demons have to navigate each round, instead of waiting for a quarterfinal opponent like last year.
This matchup will be the second involving Santa Fe High teams Tuesday. The girls team, seeded 10th, takes on fellow District 5-5A foe No. 7 Albuquerque High at 3:30 p.m. at Bulldog City in the third match between the teams this season.
One thing Chris Eadie, Santa Fe High’s head coach, said his team must do to survive and advance each round is to play with an urgency and intensity that should match the stakes that accompany each match. Whether they can muster that energy remains to be seen.
“This is an inexperienced team,” Eadie said. “Yeah, we’ve had this 20-game season, but we’re inexperienced in that we only have three guys on this team with starting experience throughout the playoff run last year. So, we got guys who have never really been in this kind of high stakes situation.”
The three returning players from last year — Eadie’s son, Evan Eadie; Max Anderson and Owen Lock — are key contributors to this team and have embodied the system coach Eadie envisioned. Last year, the Demons relied upon the 36 assists by senior midfielder Mike Wissman and the Division I-level talent displayed in Waggoner’s 73 goals to win a championship.
If Santa Fe High is to repeat, it will take a collective effort. While Eadie did his best Wissman impersonation with 19 assists, leading goal scorer Chris Solano’s 16 goals were a quarter of what Waggoner had at this point of last season. Overall, the offensive production by the Demons is half of what it was last fall (65 goals versus 136), but 13 players have recorded a goal — four more than last year’s squad.
Because of that, playing with intensity is all the more important. In a 3-2 loss to Albuquerque Rio Grande to end the regular season, coach Eadie said the Ravens played with a desperation the Demons lacked. Some of that was because Santa Fe High was locked into a six seed, but Eadie said that kind of effort will lead to a short stay if the Demons play the same way against the Rams.
Against the Ravens, Santa Fe High players lingered to argue calls instead of continuing to play. It’s a quality that won’t work when playing teams that want to counterattack aggressively and quickly.
“Hopefully, we will make some minor [in-match] adjustments,” Chris Eadie said. “That way, the next time we’re in this situation on Tuesday or whatever, hopefully we won’t crack under pressure. We’ll be able to keep our resolve and keep our composure. From here on out, if you lose composure, the chances are your stay is going to be short in the postseason.”
Demonettes, Lady Bulldogs prepare for Round 3
Santa Fe High head girls coach Justin Najaka said there is not real need to scout Albuquerque High. The two teams have played almost 200 minutes of soccer against each other this year, so there is little that either side could do to surprise the other.
In the first matchup Sept. 21, Santa Fe High took a 2-0 lead into the halftime break with a strong midfield attack that relied on possession. The second half put the Lady Bulldogs’ speed on display, and they scored twice within four minutes of each other late in regulation to force overtime.
In the rematch at Santa Fe High on a rainy Oct. 8, Albuquerque High scored first in the 55th minute, only to see the Demonettes respond in the 63rd on a Lily Earnest goal off a corner kick. It appeared the two teams would finish tied and ultimately share the district title, but a turnover at midfield led to one last counterattack by the Lady Bulldogs’ Mia Escobedo, who rifled a shot under goalkeeper Molly Wissman with seconds left in the second overtime.
A motivating factor for Santa Fe High was last year’s disappointing 1-0 loss to Las Cruces in the 5A opening round. Najaka said it was the team’s first postseason experience, and it showed in the way the team played. With a year experience under their belts, the senior-dominant Demonettes might be wiser in dealing with this year’s tournament.
Najaka said a tougher nondistrict schedule was designed to prepare the team for a late October/early November run.
“We played Cleveland, which is the number-one team,” Najaka said. “We played last year’s state champ [Albuquerque Cibola] and we had some tough games and we asked for that because we wanted to be prepared to play when we have to go through tougher teams at state. Last year, they were nervous.”