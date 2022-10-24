110521 jw sfhs soccer champs7.jpg

Santa Fe High’s Max Anderson, right, collides with Sandia Prep’s Nicholas Moralde during the Class 5A state championship game Nov. 5 at the UNM soccer complex.

 Jim Weber/New Mexican file photo

They are the defending Class 5A boys soccer champions by name, but the Santa Fe High Demons are not the first names that come out of coaches’ mouths when listing off this season’s contenders.

A year ago, Santa Fe High rode a senior-heavy squad and the unparalleled talents of then-junior Alex Waggoner into history, winning the program’s first state championship. Today, the Demons are a more synergistic group that relies more on a group effort than one dominant player. They enter the Class 5A State Tournament with a 16-4 record and a sixth seed; a dark-horse candidate to hoist the blue trophy rather than the hunted, which they were last year.

The path to a repeat will not be easy, starting off with an opening-round matchup against No. 11 Rio Rancho, a team that is capable of upsetting Santa Fe High. This time, the Demons have to navigate each round, instead of waiting for a quarterfinal opponent like last year.

Popular in the Community