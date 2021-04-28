While the calendar says the boys basketball state tournament starts next week, it actually began right around 7 p.m. on a rainy Wednesday night for Santa Fe High and Capital.
For the host Demons, “survive and advance” meant keeping their postseason hopes alive with a 58-43 win at Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. At 8-3 overall and 7-2 in District 5-5A, Santa Fe can nail down at least a share of the district title with a win at home Friday against Rio Grande in its regular-season finale.
The Demons remained in a flat-footed tie with Los Lunas (8-2, 7-2) for the 5-5A lead. The Tigers end their season with a must-win district game against Albuquerque High on Friday, then a nondistrict game against crosstown rival Valencia on Saturday.
The district tiebreaker is head-to-head results between the teams, then point differential and then head-to-head against district rivals in descending order. Santa Fe High and Los Lunas split their two meetings with the Demons winning by 20 at home and losing by 16 on the road.
The loss was likely a knockout blow for Capital’s fading tournament hopes. At 5-3 overall and in the district, the Jaguars were swept by the Demons and can do no better than an at-large berth to the Class 5A state tournament. Only three at-large berths will be given in 5A this season.
Capital held its own for the first quarter of Wednesday’s game, using an 11-2 run to open an early five-point lead. Consecutive low-post buckets by Dominic Luna capped that run, but the Demons responded with five straight free throws from Cruz Martinez to tie the score at the end of the period.
Where he left off, P.J. Lovato picked up. The Demons’ power forward opened the second quarter with two quick buckets to help his team take a 33-24 lead at halftime. Lovato scored 12 of his 15 points in the first half, a total that would have included two more had the officials not waved off what looked like a buzzer-beating layup to end the first quarter.
The Demons stretched the lead to 13 in the third quarter and 23 before it was over.
Martinez led Santa Fe with 17 points, a total that included a transition 3-pointer late in the first half to cap a 9-0 run in less than a minute.
Cody Garcia added 10 points and Carlos Quintana eight for the Demons. What they didn’t do the defense did by forcing 11 Capital turnovers in the decisive first half.
The Jaguars got a team-high 15 points from Izayah Serrano. Angel Parra had eight and Dominic Luna seven.
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.