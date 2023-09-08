Santa Fe High School logo

Coach Andrew Martinez said the analysis of the last nine games in Santa Fe High football lore sounds like a broken record.

Poor execution and a lack of discipline equaled another loss.

Santa Fe High is nearing a calendar year since winning a game, and the trend continued Friday night on the road against the Silver Colts. Five turnovers proved to be too much for the Demons to overcome as Silver scored 21 points over the last 16 minutes for a 35-0 win.

