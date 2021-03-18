Santa Fe High’s volleyball team completed a regular-season sweep of Rio Rancho, going on the road to beat the Rams in four games on Thursday night. Behind Laila Bernardino’s 14 kills and 42 assists from Belicia Esquivias, the Demonettess made off with a 29-27, 16-25, 25-11, 25-8 win.
The match tilted in Santa Fe’s favor in the third game thanks to the stellar efforts of Isabella Melton. The senior outside hitter and team co-captain was on the service line for 10 straight points to put the Demons firmly in control.
“It’s hard to travel sometimes but this was one of those nights where we had a chance to work on some things and get better as a team,” said Demonettes coach Josie Adams.
Melton had eight kills and Jorja Chambers 11.
Prep boys soccer beats St. Michael's 1-0 in 2OTs
One of the best prep soccer games of the season nearly ended in a scoreless tie. Enter Yuto Oketani, a freshman at Santa Fe Prep. With just about a minute left in the second overtime period Thursday afternoon against St. Michael’s, he drove home the game’s only goal for a 1-0 Blue Griffins victory.
The play unfolded with the Horsemen goalkeeper clearing a ball out of the box. Possession was lost and went to Oketani, who found the net for the winner. Both coaches described the play and the match ws a wildly entertaining contest between heated city rivals.
The win puts the Griffs (3-1 overall, 2-0 in 2-1A/3A) in the driver’s seat for the district title. Each district’s champion earns a state semifinal berth.
St. Michael's girls soccer pounds Monte del Sol 10-0
The St. Michael’s girls soccer team rolled to a 10-0 win over Monte del Sol on Thursday afternoon at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex.
Eight Horsemen scored at least one goal with seniors Cassie Gravel and Olivia Farrar scoring two apiece. The other goals were from Tara Schnieider, Ranney Smith, Grace Sandoval, Jada Lujan, Jacquelin Gorman and Rachael Morgan.
It was Monte del Sol’s first district match of the season after coming together as a team in the days before its first game.
For the Horsemen, the win moves them into a first-place tie in 2-1A/3A with East Mountain. At 3-0-1 overall, they will travel to East Mountain on Tuesday.
