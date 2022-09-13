Volleyball
Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Sandia 0
What happened: There wasn't a Demonette on the court who could remember the last time they took down the Lady Matadors in three games (it was Oct. 19, 2005). So Tuesday's 25-21, 25-19, 27-25 sweep in Albuquerque was historic as well as momentous for Santa Fe High. Josie Adams, the Demonettes head coach, said her team is learning to play smarter. "We just talk about tipping more [at Monday's practice] and being smart, instead of watching how people took advantage of us," Adams said. "We were trying to power hit and put balls into the net."
Top players: Sophomore libero Izzy Lovato highlighted a stellar defense with 21 digs, while senior middle hitter Eliza Fowler had 12 blocks, with nine coming in the opening game. As a team, the Demonettes had four service errors. Zavia Burton led the hitting attack with 19 kills, while Alyssa Sanchez added 10 and Rebecca Duda 11.
What's next: Santa Fe High (2-4) travels to Rio Rancho Cleveland on Thursday.
Los Alamos 3, Santa Fe Prep 0
What happened: One team showed up at Prep Gymnasium. Unfortunately for Blue Griffins head coach Todd Kurth, it wasn't his squad. The Lady Hilltoppers rolled to a 25-11, 25-17, 25-10 win in a nondistrict match. Kurth said Prep wasn't as tight in Game 2, could not carry that momentum into Game 3. "They just gave us too much to handle on this given night," Kurth said.
Top players: Nicole Gonzales had nine kills, and was 91 percent on her 33 passes on defense. Lauren McHorse had five kills and one block.
What's next: Prep (1-5) heads to Santa Fe Indian School on Friday for the Dig Pink Classic. Los Alamos (5-3) takes on Volcano Vista in Albuquerque on Thursday.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 3, Monte del Sol 0
What happened: Watch out, here come the Lady Roadrunners. A 25-7, 25-13, 25-27, 25-19 win in Larson Gym improved NMSD to 3-0 as it heads into the District 7-1A season opener.
Top players: The Lady Roadrunners were strong at the net behind sophomore Angelique Quiñonez's 10 kills and nine from eighth grader Kimora Vollmer.
What's next: NMSD plays at Albuquerque Legacy Academy on Thursday. Monte del Sol (0-6) get a week off before playing Santa Fe Prep in a nondistrict match Sept. 22.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 2, Abq. Cibola 1 (OT)
What happened: The Demons scored three times in the nondistrict match in Albuquerque. Problem was, they had an own goal in the first half to fall behind 1-0. "We had 12 shots to their zero, and here we were, down 1-0," Demons head coach Chris Eadie said. It took the duo of midfielders Evan Eadie and Cy Anderson to turn Santa Fe High's luck around. Anderson scored in the 51st minute of an Evan Eadie corner kick. The two found each other in the opening minutes of overtime for the golden goal.
Top players: Anderson had two goals, and Evan Eadie two assists, as the Demons pounded the Cougars for 20 shots on goal.
What's next: The Demons (6-2) take on Rio Rancho Cleveland at home Saturday.
St. Michael's 4, Capital 0
What happened: What happens when you take your best forward and place him in the midfield? If he's Trevor Erickson, he becomes your best playmaker. The senior had a hand in every Horsemen goal as they rolled to a nondistrict win Tuesday at Jaguar Field. He got the ball rolling, literally, in the second minute when he sent a thru ball to freshman Allan Rosales for the opening score. Defensively, Santiago Sandoval had four saves but needed help from Gavin Miera to preserve the shutout. The freshman defender swooped in when Sandoval was beaten on a one-on-one to knock a Capital goal away.
Top players: Erickson had two goals and two assists, while Estevan Florez-Manzi had an assist and Elijah Gutierrez had a goal.
What's next: St. Michael's (6-2) head to Taos on Thursday. Capital (0-4) travels to Albuquerque the same day to play Del Norte.
Girls soccer
Abq. Bosque School 2, Santa Fe High 1
What happened: The shots were there for the Demonettes, but they went in one direction. Santa Fe High peppered the Lady Bobcats with 22 shots, but 21 were thwarted by goalkeeper Elia Pizarro-Krichels. Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said his team struggled to find openings. "We had a fair amount of shots go slightly wide and we couldn't find the bottom corners," Najaka said. Rose Candelaria scored twice to give Bosque School a 2-0 lead before Asha Smelser scored in the 61st minute to halve the margin.
Top players: Smelser upped her team lead in goals with her 10th, while Molly Wissman had four saves in six chances.
What's next: Santa Fe High (5-2-1) takes on defending 5A champion Albuquerque Cibola on Friday in Albuquerque.
St. Michael's 10, Capital 0
What happened: Make it four straight wins for the Lady Horsemen, who dominated the Lady Jaguars in a nondistrict match at Jaguar Field. St. Michael's was efficient, scoring 10 times on 17 shots on goal. The lead was 4-0 at the half before the Lady Horsemen turned it on in the second half. "We absolutely dominated the game," Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said. "Give lots of credit to the Capital goalie to keep the score 4-nothing at the half."
Top players: It was a huge day for freshman Sophia Miera, who recorded her first hat trick of her varsity career. Iliana Lovato, Marisa Dominguez and Jsada Lujan had two goals apiece. Grace Sandoval chipped in with a goal.
What's next: St. Michael's (5-2) get 10 days off to prepare for a crucial nondistrict match against Socorro in the opening round of the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational on Sept. 23.
Santa Fe Prep 4, East Mountain 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins' turnaround continued as they won for the fourth straight match with a shutout of the Lady Timberwolves in a nondistrict match at Sun Mountain Field. After a scoreless first half, Prep exploded for all of its goals coming from different players. The defensive duo of Tessa Teigler and Abby Furlanetto contributed to the team's third shutout of the season.
Top players: Olive Clay had a goal and assist to lead the way for the Blue Griffins, while Marlehy Belyeu, Lusa Hirsch-Arnett and Finn Lucker all had a single goal.
What's next: Prep (6-2) takes on Monte del Sol on Thursday at home.