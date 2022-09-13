Volleyball

Santa Fe High 3, Abq. Sandia 0 

What happened: There wasn't a Demonette on the court who could remember the last time they took down the Lady Matadors in three games (it was Oct. 19, 2005). So Tuesday's 25-21, 25-19, 27-25 sweep in Albuquerque was historic as well as momentous for Santa Fe High. Josie Adams, the Demonettes head coach, said her team is learning to play smarter. "We just talk about tipping more [at Monday's practice] and being smart, instead of watching how people took advantage of us," Adams said. "We were trying to power hit and put balls into the net."

