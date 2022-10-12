What happened: It was an intense, physical District 5-5A match Wednesday at Los Lunas as both teams played for their postseason lives. The Demonettes overcame an early 1-0 deficit as Lady Tigers forward Tessa Jaramillo scored when she redirected a ball that took a weird bounce and got away from Santa Fe High goalkeeper Molly Wissman. The Demonettes responded with a goal from Veronica Lucchetti and Asha Smelser, with Smelser’s coming in the opening moments of the second half.
Top players: Smelser assisted Lucchetti’s goal and scored one. Jazzi Gonzalez assisted Smelser’s score. Wissman rebounded with six saves to keep Los Lunas (13-3 overall, 4-2 in 5-5A) off the scoreboard
What’s next: Santa Fe High (10-5-2, 5-1-1) takes on Albuquerque Manzano at home Saturday.
St. Michael’s 8, West Las Vegas 0
What happened: The Lady Horsemen made their trip to Las Vegas, N.M., a fruitful one as they dominated the Lady Dons in District 2-1A/3A play. The better news is that the path to a third straight district title was made easier by the 1-all tie between Santa Fe Prep and Las Vegas Robertson. All St. Michael’s needs to do is beat the Lady Cardinals and Blue Griffins next week to secure it. “We had a great game and we are ready for our games next week against [Las Vegas] Robertson and Prep,” Lady Horsemen head coach Alfonso Camarena said.
Top players: Grace Sandoval continued her hot streak, scoring five goals and vaulting into a tie for the team lead in season goals with 15. It was the fourth straight match in which she recorded a goal. Jada Lujan scored a goal to match Sandoval’s season total, and Tara Schneider and Lauren Pecos also had a goal.
What’s next: The Lady Horsemen (12-4, 5-1) play Robertson at home Monday and travel to Prep Oct. 19. West Las Vegas (6-7, 1-3) plays East Mountain on Saturday.
Santa Fe Prep 1, Las Vegas Robertson 1 (2OT)
What happened: The two teams each scored a goal in the first half, but the next 60 minutes were scoreless and led to a tie in a 2-1A/3A match in Las Vegas. Even with the tie, Prep kept control of its destiny as it just needs to sweep its final two district games — against St. Michael’s and West Las Vegas — to win the title. Robertson, meanwhile, needs to win its last four matches and hope for a Prep loss to win the top spot.
Top players: Fionnuala Moore had Prep’s lone goal, but the star of the match was Blue Griffins freshman goalkeeper Maya Crawford. She saved a penalty kick in the second half and kept Robertson off the scoreboard in both overtimes.
What’s next: Robertson (13-1-1, 2-1-1) plays at Santa Fe Indian School on Saturday. Prep entertains St. Michael’s on Wednesday.
Boys soccer
Santa Fe High 6, Los Lunas 0
What happened: The Demons re-examined some things after a disappointing 4-0 loss at Albuquerque High on Saturday, and the result was a much more aggressive attack in a home match against the Tigers. It just took one half for it to come to fruition. Frustration mounted after firing 10 shots in the first half and only have a Chris Solano goal to show for it. It took A Cy Anderson goal off a header for the dam to burst, and Santa Fe High was a more efficient 4-for-10 in the second half. Los Lunas had an own goal in the second half. “We were stalling in the attacking third [of the field],” Demons head coach Chris Eadie said. “We were not having as crisp passing or creativeness in that third. We just talked at halftime about being more determined when we had a scoring opportunity.”
Top players: Solano was a perfect 3-for-3 in shots to record a hat trick. Anderson and Evan Eadie each had a goal, while Pablo Canivell had a pair of assists. Goalkeeper Henry Kuchta had three saves and recorded an assist on Solano’s third goal.
What’s next: Santa Fe High (14-3, 6-1) plays at Albuquerque Manzano on Saturday.