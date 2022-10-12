Girls soccer

Santa Fe High 2, Los Lunas 1

What happened: It was an intense, physical District 5-5A match Wednesday at Los Lunas as both teams played for their postseason lives. The Demonettes overcame an early 1-0 deficit as Lady Tigers forward Tessa Jaramillo scored when she redirected a ball that took a weird bounce and got away from Santa Fe High goalkeeper Molly Wissman. The Demonettes responded with a goal from Veronica Lucchetti and Asha Smelser, with Smelser’s coming in the opening moments of the second half.

