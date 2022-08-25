What happened: This was not the season opener Demonettes head coach Josei Adams envisioned. Taking on a Lady Hilltoppers team that was swept by St. Michael's on Tuesday, Los Alamos grinded out wins in Games 1 and 2 that seem to break Santa Fe High's spirit in a 26-24, 26-24, 25-12 sweep in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Adams said all kinds of errors contributed to the Demonettes' downfall. "We forced so many errors at game point [in Games 1 and 2]," Adams said. "That third game, we just shut down. It was weird. But it's back to the drawing board."
Top players: Adams said there wasn't much good news to report after the match.
What's next: The schedule doesn't let up for Santa Fe High, which gets Rio Rancho at home Tuesday. Los Alamos (1-1) has its home opener Tuesday against Albuquerque St. Pius X.
Girls soccer
Los Alamos 5, St. Michael's 0
What happened: The Lady Hilltoppers remained unblemished on defense, recording its second straight shutout. But it took a second-half explosion to turn a 1-0 advantage into a comfortable lead in a nondistrict match at Christian Brothers Athletic Complex. Los Alamos head coach Ann Cernicek said her team became the aggressors in the second half. "I told the girls, Let's win more of the 50-50 balls and let's shoot a little earlier," Cernicek said.
Top players: Tara McDonald continued her early-season onslaught, with three goals to lead Los Alamos. She now has seven goals in two matches.
What's next: Los Alamos (2-0) gets a doozy of a home opener when it entertains Santa Fe High on Sept. 1. St. Michael's (1-2) takes on Taos at home Tuesday.