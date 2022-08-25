Volleyball

Los Alamos 3, Santa Fe High 0 

What happened: This was not the season opener Demonettes head coach Josei Adams envisioned. Taking on a Lady Hilltoppers team that was swept by St. Michael's on Tuesday, Los Alamos grinded out wins in Games 1 and 2 that seem to break Santa Fe High's spirit in a 26-24, 26-24, 25-12 sweep in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. Adams said all kinds of errors contributed to the Demonettes' downfall. "We forced so many errors at game point [in Games 1 and 2]," Adams said. "That third game, we just shut down. It was weird. But it's back to the drawing board."

