There is light at the end of the tunnel. The question is how soon the Santa Fe High Demonettes will reach it.

Santa Fe High’s nondistrict season appears to be another work in progress, much like it was in 2021. Tuesday night showed how far it has to go to compete with the top teams in Class 5A, as sixth-ranked Rio Rancho steamrolled the Demonettes with a sweep in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The Lady Rams, behind 14 kills by sophomore Ceci Vance, won by scores of 25-10, 25-14 and 25-20.

It is the second straight season Santa Fe High started with losses to Los Alamos and Rio Rancho, but head coach Josie Adams and her staff are still very optimistic that her team can fulfill the promise she sees.

