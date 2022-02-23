The Santa Fe High Demonettes couldn’t have asked for a better setup Wednesday night.
They played with championship-style intensity in the first half of their District 5-5A semifinal against Los Lunas in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium. The Lady Tigers could barely make an uncontested pass, much less get off a shot against harassing Santa Fe High defenders.
It was the kind of effort Demonettes head coach Nate Morris wanted to see.
But then there was the offensive side, which was being unkind for the first 16 minutes. Despite forcing 15 Los Lunas turnovers by the break, all the Demonettes had to show for their efforts was just 19 points. Thankfully, their defense never slowed down, which helped second-seeded Santa Fe High to a 19-6 lead that eventually grew into a 53-18 win and a spot in the 5-5A championship game at No. 1 Albuquerque High in a battle of the district's top two teams at 7 p.m. Friday.
The Lady Bulldogs beat Capital 73-35 in the other district tournament semifinal.
Santa Fe High’s offense finally got on track by not letting all of its misses affect the overall mission.
“I just said, ‘Play with composure,’” Morris said. “The shots are going to fall.”
After missing 18 of their first 23 shots, the Demonettes (18-8) finally got into a good rhythm, hitting 14 of their last 26 from the field. Los Lunas, meanwhile, was 1-for-13 in the first half and connected on just 6 of 35 for the game. The Lady Tigers (9-18) also committed 26 turnovers, giving Santa Fe High plenty of opportunities to get its offense into gear.
While the Demonettes opened the second half with a 19-footer by Maci Cordova and a 3-pointer from Laisha Diaz for a 24-6 lead, the turning point came in the last 4 minutes of the first half. Santa Fe High only led 9-3 after Zuriel Vigil hit one of two free throws with 5:37 left in the half. The Demonettes were in a 4-for-21 shooting slump by that point, but Morris said it wasn’t anything they were doing wrong.
“We were just missing a lot of shots,” Morris said. “[Vigil], she missed like five shots in the first quarter, but I just told her to calm down and keep shooting.”
It took Diaz to help lift the lid off the basket when she drained a 3 with 4:44 left, and the Demonettes hit three of their last four shots of the half to up the margin to 19-6. The hot trend continued as Santa Fe High knocked down four of its first five attempts in the second half, and when Maci Cordova drained a corner 3 with 5:04 in the third, the margin exploded to 29-9.
Overall, the Demonettes hit six 3s in the second half and five players connected on them, which demonstrated the shooting depth they have when they’re locked in offensively.
“It feels really nice to know that we have other weapons out there,” said Diaz, who finished with a team-best 13 points. “It’s no, ‘Oh we have to stop her,’ or ‘We have to stop her.’ It’s, ‘We have to stop all of them,’ because they can’t just stop one individual player because there is always going to be another one who is going to back you up.”
Santa Fe High hopes its hot shooting to close the game continues against the Lady Bulldogs, who swept the season series. However, the Demonettes rallied from a 12-point deficit Feb. 4 to force overtime before losing 44-42. Diaz said the team knows it can play defense; it’s just a matter of the offense coming together at the right time.
“We’re already there, we just got to keep working hard together, as a team,” Diaz said. “I think we can get them. I really do.”
