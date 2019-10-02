Talent was never a question for Courtney Brookover.
Discipline, though, was another story.
When Brookover transferred to Santa Fe High in 2017 after two years at Desert Academy, she was looking to challenge herself on the volleyball court at the state’s highest level in Class 5A. She had been an all-district player as a freshman with the Lady Wildcats, helping the team reach the Class 3A semifinals.
But in her eyes, bigger was better.
“I wanted to play higher competition, and I just wanted to go to a bigger school,” Brookover said. “I’m very social. I just wanted a higher level of volleyball.”
The higher level came with higher expectations, and Brookover struggled with them — specifically, with time management and with her role on the team. There were times she was late for practices, or she didn’t quite work hard enough to evolve as setter. It led to some benchings and long conversations with the Santa Fe High coaching staff and head coach Josie Adams.
“The one thing that we had to change was that, ‘You need to be disciplined,’ ” Adams said. “It was a lot about being disciplined, being on time, wearing what you’re asked to wear, doing what we’re asking you to do. She was at a smaller program, and this is a whole different dynamic.”
Despite the bumps in the road,
Brookover found her way and she became one of the unquestioned leaders in her senior year on a Demonettes team with high hopes of winning the 5A state title in November. She keys a diverse hitting attack and is fifth in the class in assists with 309. Santa Fe High is 9-2 and is fresh off Tuesday’s three-game sweep of Albuquerque High to open District 5-5A play.
Brookover said she feels the adversity she faced the past two years helped her become a stronger leader and a better player.
“I’m good at change, but this was a lot different,” Brookover said. “But it was really exciting because I really wanted to work to get better.”
When Brookover came to Santa Fe High as a sophomore, she couldn’t play for the varsity because of the New Mexico Activities Association transfer bylaws. So, Brookover played for the junior varsity, which she had not done at Desert Academy even as an eighth grader.
“It was kinda of a setback, but I did get to practice with the varsity,” Brookover said. “That was nice. My 10th grader year was hard, getting used to a lot bigger school. It was different, but I was glad that I got to play JV. I think I would have been overwhelmed if I had played varsity. I would have loved to play, but it would have been a lot coming over [from Desert Academy].”
However, Brookover did have issues with showing up on time for practices and it sometimes got her benched.
When Adams took over as head coach in 2018, she didn’t hesitate to put Brookover at setter.
However, the two butted heads about her free-spirited ways. What helped was the fact that they knew each other when Brookover started playing in sixth grade, and the relationship they built helped them overcome some of the player-coach issues.
“We understand each other, and she understands our staff,” Adams said. “It’s not just me. There is a whole crew around her that have expectations of greatness, and she gets it.”
Still, there were times last year that Brookover would spend a game or two on the bench during matches, in part as a way to challenge her and also to get her to understand what she needed to do on the court. However, by the end of the 2018 season, Adams handed the keys of the offense — and the team, for that matter — to Brookover, and she flourished, averaging 31 assists per match over the final eight matches as the Demonettes reached the 5A quarterfinals.
“I felt like I proved myself to show her that I can do this,” Brookover said. “I feel like I have a big energy for this team. When I’m not out there and they are getting down, I want to be out there, helping my team. I mean, big energy and talking to your team is huge for a setter.”
Adams said Brookover’s leadership style is one in which she takes on the responsibility when things are not going as well, and she rarely utters a negative thought to her teammates on the court.
“She just has the personality to deal with the hitters and deal with bad passes,” Adams said. “The more she has matured, and particularly this year, she is now able to handle a lot of different things that come her way and make them better. That’s her job.”
It’s a job that she relishes now.
It just took some time for talent and discipline to mesh.