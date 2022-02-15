When the Santa Fe High Demonettes talk about 2014, it’s not just a year to them.
If anything, it’s a benchmark for the glory days of the girls basketball program. It was the year Santa Fe High brought home the Class 4A state title, but it also was the beginning of an end to an era that saw the Demonettes reach the postseason for five straight seasons.
The Demonettes hope future generations talk about the 2021-22 team in the same breath, and they reached an important milestone Tuesday night. The trio of Maci Cordova, Laisha Diaz and Zuriel Vigil combined for 44 points as Santa Fe High downed Capital 65-33 in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium to secure second place in District 5-5A.
At 16-8 overall and 7-2 in district play, the Demonettes inched closer to reaching the Class 5A State Tournament for the first time since 2016-17. Despite the five-year postseason absence, Santa Fe High had its sights set higher.
That is why Demonettes head coach Nate Morris has “2014” written on the whiteboard to remind the current crop what their goal is.
“We have ‘2014’ burned in our brains,” said Cordova, a junior guard. “It kinda motivates us to do better and get to a higher level than we have before.”
The 16 wins are the best by the program since the 2014-15 team went 16-12 in its first season in Class 5A. The Demonettes are doing something those venerated teams did — they are playing their best at the right time. Since losing to Roswell Goddard in the championship game of the Poe Corn Invitational in Roswell, Santa Fe High has won 10 of its last 12 games.
The recipe for success has been a well-balanced offense combined with a full-court press that gives the Demonettes plenty of transition opportunities. Capital (6-19, 3-6) turned the ball over 30 times, with 18 coming in the first half as Santa Fe High built a 33-7 lead at the half. The 65 points represented a season best as eight players scored against the Lady Jaguars.
Junior wing Kate Padilla said finishing as the district runner-up and securing a winning record are huge accomplishments for the program.
“This is a big thing for us, going to state this year,” Padilla said. “I mean, we haven’t been to state since [2017].”
Morris said it took the team some time to rebound from the early-season loss of junior guard Victoriana “KiKi” Benavidez to an injury. Benavidez’s absence, though, allowed Diaz to step up and become a much-needed spark plug when the offense gets stagnant.
“Laisha, she is the backbone right now,” Morris said. “She is the one that gets us going with her higher energy. You wind her up and she goes, and the girls feed off of that.”
Yet for all of the success, Santa Fe High finds itself in a pickle. It could potentially flirt with 20 wins but remain in the bottom half of the 5A bracket. Its MaxPreps.com Freeman rankings, which the New Mexico Activities Association uses to help select and seed teams, sits at 16th. Much of that has to do with a district that occupies four of the bottom five slots (Los Lunas, Capital, Albuquerque Manzano and Rio Grande) in the 5A rankings.
The Demonettes have played only two higher-ranked teams, according to the Freeman rankings, in the past six weeks — 5-5A champion Albuquerque High, which swept them, and Santa Fe Indian School, which Santa Fe High defeated 38-25 on Jan. 6.
Morris said he beefed up the schedule, playing teams like Rio Rancho (twice), Clovis and Las Cruces Centennial. The Demonettes even went to the Poe Corn Invite as a part of that strategy.
“We could go into the tournament with 18, 19 wins,” Morris said. “It’s unfortunate that our district is down this year, but we’re doing all we can by playing tougher teams.”
Cordova said the Demonettes seemed resigned to earning a bottom four seed (12-16) and likely playing the likes of Albuquerque La Cueva, Farmington, Hobbs or Carlsbad. However, she points to their 44-42 overtime loss to the Lady Bulldogs on Feb. 4 as a sign they can compete with those types of teams.
“Those teams are like Albuquerque High, and we almost got that game,” Cordova said.
While that might pose a daunting task for the Demonettes, Morris sees this season’s success as a stepping stone for 2022-23. Six seniors will graduate, but he expects a senior-loaded roster of nine or 10 for next winter — led by Cordova, Vigil and Benavidez.
Morris even pointed to underclassmen like Isabella Lovato, who knocked down a 3-pointer in the fourth quarter, as a promising sign of the program’s future.
“They give us more guards and better speed,” Morris said. “Now, when I take out Laisha or I take our Maci, there isn’t as much of a drop-off.”
If anything, their presence points to a turn for the better for the program, to the point that “2022” might be the new benchmark at Santa Fe High.
