"Anything can happen.”
Those words came out of Santa Fe High girls basketball coach Nate Morris’ mouth Thursday evening after the Demonettes’ last practice before taking on the 800-pound gorilla.
On Friday night, Santa Fe High embarks on the biggest challenge the program has faced under the four-year guidance of Morris — compete with the state’s best team. The 16th-seeded Demonettes play the top-seeded Lady Hawks of Albuquerque Volcano Vista in Albuquerque to open the Class 5A State Tournament. It’s not just that they are facing the No. 1 team in the state; they are taking on a beast of a program chasing history.
Volcano Vista has not lost since the 5A championship game to Hobbs on March 14, 2020. Since then, the Lady Hawks have won 38 consecutive games and a state title in May and are going for a repeat. If that happens, head coach Lisa Villareal will have more state championships (five) than any prep female head coach in state history, eclipsing former Portales coach Brenda Gomez.
Volcano Vista is holding opponents to 27 points per game and beating them by an average of 38.5 points. But Morris is adamant in telling his Demonettes they are capable of competing with, and maybe even beating, the Lady Hawks.
“We can get hot. They can get cold. They can get into foul trouble,” Morris said. “God forbid, but someone could get hurt. You never know.”
Demonettes junior guard Maci Cordova said playing a program the caliber of Volcano Vista is exciting because it’s a chance for the Demonettes to see how they stack up and how much further they have to go to reach the next level — a state contender.
“It makes me — and I guess all of us — a little nervous,” Cordova said. “But I think if we come out strong and confident, we can keep up with them. Maybe even win.”
To get his team prepared for its first-round game, Morris called upon the assistance of Santa Fe High’s boys basketball program. On Tuesday and Wednesday, the boys C-team scrimmaged the girls to give them an idea of what is to come.
Cordova said the first day was rough, as the team was a little intimidated by the stronger, faster boys squad. But the Demonettes responded Wednesday, showing more confidence in trying to break pressure and being more aggressive to the basket.
“It was fun because we saw how we can play under pressure and against taller people,” Cordova said.
Still, beating the Lady Hawks is a tall task for Santa Fe High. If the program can find a silver lining in the matchup, it’s that the program has been down this road before. Nine years ago, Santa Fe High made the postseason for the first time in more than a decade, and its reward in 2011 was facing the defending 4A champion and top-seeded Kirtland Central in the opening round.
The Lady Broncos rolled to a 74-25 win and made it to the 4A title game. But it was the first step of the resurrection of Santa Fe High’s program, as it won a 4A title within three years before moving up to 5A.
This year was the first time the program reached the postseason since 2017 and just the second appearance since the 2014-15 season. Morris said this shouldn’t be an anomaly — he expects a senior-loaded team next year with a junior transfer forward in Bella Davis who will be eligible to play at the varsity level next winter.
“We got the pieces for next year and the year after that to go on a couple of runs at state,” Morris said. “We can make some history, and people can look at us five, 10 years from now and say, ‘Look what the 21-22 team did.’ ”
Morris isn’t discounting the possibility of a huge upset over the Lady Hawks, although he said it will take his team’s best effort to make it happen. But he believes the Demonettes have it in them to do it.
“[Assistant Jason] Kampsky said it during practice, ‘We’re a streaky team,’ ” Morris said. “Once we get hot, it just builds the confidence, and it moves on to the next girl. If we can start hitting shots, who knows?”
What Morris does know is that Friday is the start of something good — and maybe even great — for Santa Fe High.
But why wait?
Post a comment as Guest
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for joining the conversation on Santafenewmexican.com. Please familiarize yourself with the community guidelines. Avoid personal attacks: Lively, vigorous conversation is welcomed and encouraged, insults, name-calling and other personal attacks are not. No commercial peddling: Promotions of commercial goods and services are inappropriate to the purposes of this forum and can be removed. Respect copyrights: Post citations to sources appropriate to support your arguments, but refrain from posting entire copyrighted pieces. Be yourself: Accounts suspected of using fake identities can be removed from the forum.