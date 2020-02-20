Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 67, Abq. Rio Grande 32
What happened: The Demonettes made it two straight District 5-5A wins, as they exploded for 38 second-half points to pad a 29-16 halftime lead Thursday in Albuquerque. With the win, Santa Fe High pulls to within a game of Capital for fourth place in the district standings. The Demonettes outscored the Lady Ravens 20-9 in the third quarter, then held them to just six points in the fourth.
Standouts: Kabreya Garcia had 16 points to lead Santa Fe High (10-15 overall, 2-7 in 5-5A), while Heaven Martinez added 10 and Olivia Montoya had eight.
What’s next: The two teams play again as they make a contest that was postponed twice already Saturday in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium.
Abq. Manzano 49, Capital 35
What happened: After taking a 12-10 lead through a quarter, the Lady Jaguars struggled to put the ball in the basket as they never hit double figures in a quarter the rest of the night in a 5-5A game in Edward A. Ortiz Memorial Gymnasium. Manzano (9-13, 5-3) took advantage of that to build a 28-18 lead at the half and 38-36 heading into the fourth.
Standouts: Capital (8-17, 3-6) slowed down Lady Monarchs star guard Mya Williams, who had just 11 points, but Morgan Kappenman had 15 of her 19 points in the second and third quarters combined. Ethena Silva led the Lady Jaguars with 13 points, and Alyssa Martinez added nine.
What’s next: The two teams play each other again Saturday in Albuquerque.
Academy for Technology and the Classics 47, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 14
What happened: The Phoenix set themselves up for a showdown with McCurdy for the 2-2A title by routing the Wild Wolves at home. ATC used balanced scoring to pull away from Desert Academy/Waldorf, as no one reached double figures on the night. Chanelle Jaeger gave the Phoenix some solid outside shooting, as she hit three 3-pointers on the night.
Standouts: Charli Koseoglu and Jaeger led ATC with nine points, while eighth grader Perla Miramontes added eight.
What’s next: The Phoenix (14-8, 6-1) plays host to the Lady Bobcats at home Saturday.
Peñasco 59, Mesa Vista 28
What happened: The Lady Panthers are one win away from forcing a one-game playoff for the 5-2A top seed with Escalante after beating the Lady Trojans (12-14, 2-7) in Peñasco Jicarilla Gymnasium. Adrianna Tafoya recorded a triple-double with 19 points, 10 rebounds and 10 steals, while coming two assists away from a quadruple-double.
Standouts: Carly Gonzales had 15 rebounds to go with eight points and five blocks, while Martina Tafoya scored 14 points and collected four steals. Alexandria had six steals to lead the Lady Panthers.
What’s next: Peñasco (23-2, 8-1) travels to Questa on Saturday to finish the regular season.
