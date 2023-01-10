What happened: The Demonettes shook off a sluggish first quarter and turned a 14-9 deficit after a quarter into a 25-21 halftime lead. The game was nip and tuck after that, and the Demonettes took a 46-45 lead on Michelle Malczewski's free throw with 1:02 left, then Katelyn Padilla hit a pair at the line with 9.1 seconds left to seal the win.
Top players: Carmen Pacheco led St. Michael's with 11 points and 13 rebounds. Jada Lujan and Ceciliana Ruiz each had seven.
What's next: Santa Fe High (5-10) plays at Gallup on Thursday. St. Michael's (10-6) travels to East Mountain on Saturday.
Española Valley 49, Capital 44
What happened: The Lady Sundevils' strong second quarter was augmented by a furious fourth-quarter rally in a nondistrict game in Edward Medina Gymnasium on Tuesday. Leading 8-6 after a quarter, Española outscored the Lady Jaguars 18-11 in the second to take a 26-17 halftime lead. Capital got within 36-32 heading into the fourth quarter. The Lady Jaguars scored eight of the first nine points to take a 40-37 lead. It didn't last, as the Lady Sundevils outscored Capital 12-5 the rest of the way.
Top players: Alyanna Medina scored eight of her 15 points in the second quarter for Española, while Aliya Rael-Lopez added 13. Capital had Nicole Salazar lead the way with 18 points — 12 of which came in the fourth quarter. Amerie Romero added 112.
What's next: Española (6-9) plays Shiprock on Friday. Capital (2-14) begins District 5-5A play Jan. 17 against Albuquerque Rio Grande at home.
Las Vegas Robertson 59, Los Alamos 50
What happened: Fresh off a championship at the Albuquerque Sandia Prep Invitational over the weekend, the reigning Class 3A champion Lady Cardinals continued to roll, building a 31-22 halftime lead and holding off the Lady Hilltoppers in Michael Marr Gymnasium. Los Alamos got within 22-19 late in the first half before Robertson scored nine of the last 12 points. The closest Los Alamos could get was 55-50 in the final minute. "Robertson is a solid team," Los Alamos head coach Ray Romero said. "I'm proud of the way our team played. It's a good learning experience for our club against a high-quality opponent."
Top players: The Lady Cardinals were paced by Alexis Pacheco's 16 points, while Mistidawn Roybal added 15 and Azlyn Padilla had 13. The Lady Hilltoppers had GG Romero score 12 points, and Abigail Martinez added 11.
What's next: Robertson (13-1) plays at home Friday against Albuquerque Bosque School. Los Alamos (7-6) heads to Peñasco on Thursday.
Boys basketball
Pojoaque Valley 93, Aztec 65
What happened: The Elks won for the seventh time in the past eight games, dominating the Tigers in a nondistrict battle in the Four Corners area. Pojoaque head coach Jake Mossman said the defensive intensity wasn't always where he wanted it, but Pojoaque played well enough for him to empty his bench down the stretch.
Top players: Derek Sanchez had perhaps his best game as an Elk, scoring 53 points to lead all scorers. Dalian Lopez added 12.
What's next: Pojoaque (12-3) plays at Las Vegas Robertson on Friday.