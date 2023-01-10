Girls basketball

Santa Fe High 48, St. Michael's 47

What happened: The Demonettes shook off a sluggish first quarter and turned a 14-9 deficit after a quarter into a 25-21 halftime lead. The game was nip and tuck after that, and the Demonettes took a 46-45 lead on Michelle Malczewski's free throw with 1:02 left, then Katelyn Padilla hit a pair at the line with 9.1 seconds left to seal the win.

Popular in the Community