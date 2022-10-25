Of course it was going to go double overtime.
Of course it was going to end in a shootout.
Of course it was going to take eight shooters.
Of all the guarantees in life, Santa Fe High and Albuquerque High playing to the bitter end in a girls soccer match Tuesday afternoon — and beyond — was one of those.
But for the first time this season, luck was on Santa Fe High’s side. A goal by Tatiana Winter with four minutes left in regulation tied the Class 5A first-round match at Bulldog City at 1-all, and set the stage for the penalty kick shootout.
Meliya Gharrity scored on the Demonettes’ eighth PK attempt, then senior goalkeeper Molly Wissman made her fourth save in the shootout that secured the 5-4 win. No. 10 Santa Fe High (14-5-2) advances to a 5A quarterfinal battle against No. 2 Las Cruces either Friday or Saturday.
This was the fourth straight time the two District 5-5A foes have played at least into the second overtime period, but it was the first win for the Demonettes.
It couldn’t have come at a better time.
“They persevered,” Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said. “They never gave up, but it was close.”
The seventh-seeded Lady Bulldogs (14-5-1) took a 1-0 lead in the 16th minute, and spent the rest of the match applying pressure on the Demonettes’ back line. They could not crack it the rest of the night, thanks in part to Wissman’s nine saves.
Santa Fe High, meanwhile, was more exacting in its approach. Najaka said the team focused on not just firing any kind of shot at the Albuquerque High goal, so its shots on goal only totaled four. But it was the third one that was golden.
A foul from 40 yards out set up Winter for a direct kick, and the always-reliable midfielder lofted a shot that tucked in just under the top goal to tie the score. With the shot came a huge release of the building pressure to get the equalizer.
“Both teams were getting a little chippy in the second half,” Najaka said. “But I told them at halftime that we could do this. And everyone was confident and ready to go.”
The physical play stymied many scoring opportunities on both sides, and Najaka said the Lady Bulldogs back line was phenomenal in thwarting many of Santa Fe High’s attacks.
“We were moving the ball, but their back line was swarming hard on us,” Najaka said. “All of that work and opportunities fell to the wayside. They outworked and outhustled us on the back line.”
The shootout was almost as much of a roller-coaster ride as the 100 minutes of action was. The Demonettes missed on their second and fourth shots, but so did Albuquerque High. When Santa Fe High’s Kaya Schlesinger-Hanson missed on shot No. 6, it was up to Wissman to come up with the big save.
“I usually step off-center and then dive toward the bigger part of the goal,” Wissman said. “But I’ve already used that technique two other times against Albuquerque High, so I couldn’t use it anymore and I had to rely on other factors.”
That led up to the eighth penalty kick, Gharrity’s make and Wissman’s clinching save.
The Demonettes now will embark on their “revenge tour.” After beating Albuquerque High for the first time in four tries, they take on a Las Cruces team that upset them 1-0 in last year’s opening round of the 5A tournament.
“I love that — the start of the revenge tour,” Najaka said with a laugh. “But we got to play more physical [against Las Cruces] and we got to challenge them on the ball. We have to win those physical matchups. They pushed us around for the first half last year, and it took us a half to adjust.”