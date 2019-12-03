Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 45, Los Alamos 41
What happened: The Demonettes opened their season by building a 38-23 lead heading into the fourth quarter, but then the Lady Hilltoppers outscored them 18-6. Santa Fe High didn’t help matters by hitting just one of nine free throws over the final 8 minutes, while Los Alamos lived at the stripe by going 11 for 19 in the quarter.
Standouts: Freshman Maci Cordova led Santa Fe High with 10 points as eight players scored overall. Becca Green led Los Alamos with 14 points, and nine were in the second half.
What’s next: Both teams play in the Bobby Rodriguez Capital City Tournament on Thursday. Los Alamos (1-1) plays Capital at 8 a.m., while the Demonettes take on Valencia at 5 p.m.
Abq. Academy 35, St. Michael’s 24
What happened: The Lady Horsemen got the shots they wanted. Now, they have to make them. A 9-for-62 performance from the field doomed them in a nondistrict tilt with the Lady Chargers in Perez-Shelley Gymnasium. A two-point third quarter allowed Academy to take a 25-17 lead heading into the fourth quarter.
“Our woes from last year are following us,” St. Michael’s head coach Martin Esquibel said.
Standouts: Lauryn Pecos led the Lady Horsemen with eight points. The Lady Chargers’ Elena Jordan scored 13 points, while Reagan Madonia added 11.
What’s next: St. Michael’s will try to cure its scoring woes at the Taos Tigers Shootout on Thursday, playing Questa at 9 a.m.
Santa Fe Prep 44, Abq. Menaul 18
What happened: The Blue Griffins finally had its entire roster available, and they showed they could play lock-down defense in a nondistrict game in Albuquerque. The Lady Panthers had only eight points through three quarters and Prep held a 29-8 lead by that point.
“Our fullcourt pressure got to them the first half,” said Blue Griffins head coach Anika Amon. “We were moving the ball very well and had a lot of open looks at the basket.”
Standouts: Anna Knight had a team-high 22 points for Prep, while Katherine Bair added 10.
What’s next: The Blue Griffins (2-1) takes on Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf on Friday in Christian Life Academy.
Abq. Cottonwood Classical Prep 57, Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf 24
What happened: It was a rough start to the 2019-20 season for the Wild Wolves, as the Lady Coyotes rolled to a nondistrict win in Christian Life Academy. Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf head coach Mike Velarde said it was the team’s firs game of the season and the first time he had his full complement of players since the first week of practice.
“We had a lot of girls out because of the break,” Velarde said. “I think we will be contenders come district time.”
Standouts: Caroline Kyser led the Wild Wolves with seven points.
What’s next: Desert Academy/Santa Fe Waldorf (0-1) entertains Santa Fe Prep on Friday in Christian Life Academy.
New Mexico School for the Deaf 56, Monte del Sol 24
What happened: The Lady Roadrunners shut down the Lady Dragons in the second half, outscoring them 28-4 to break open a nondistrict game at the Institute of American Indian Arts wellness center. Victoria Baca scored 11 of her team-high 21 points for NMSD after the break, as the team scored 13 baskets — all from inside the 3-point arc. Meanwhile, Monte del Sol only had four points from Gabriella Rosas in that span.
Standouts: Mya Malone joined the Lady Roadrunners’ scoring party with 18 points. Daisy Ortiz scored all 10 of her points in the first half for the Lady Dragons.
What’s next: NMSD (1-0) is host to Academy for Technology and the Classics on Thursday. Monte del Sol plays host Santa Rosa in the Lady Lion Classic on Thursday.
