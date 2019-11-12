The future is now.
The future is also coming.
Even as Salome Romp comes to the end of one of the most distinguished prep volleyball careers in Santa Fe — if not the state — with the start of the Class 5A State Tournament on Thursday, she sees the future already on the court and knows it is good for the Santa Fe High Demonettes. In junior Laila Bernardino, Romp sees the heir apparent who will continue the long line of outstanding outside hitters, from Shivaughn Hatt to Kayla Herrera to Romp.
The shoes Bernardino will have to fill will be big, but Romp has some advice for her.
“We talk about it a lot, and I don’t want her to follow in my footsteps,” Romp said. “I want her to create her own and be her own person and lead in her own way because every person is different. She is going to fill into her role fantastically. She already has risen to great levels.”
Oh, yes. Let’s not forget about the present, because the fifth-seeded Demonettes still have big dreams they want to make come true — like winning a Class 5A title. The path to that goal begins in the opening round of the partial double-elimination tournament against No. 12 Hobbs.
If they are to do that, it will take the senior leadership of Romp and the blossoming talent of Bernardino. Romp leads Class 5A with 333 kills, according to MaxPreps.com, which is an average of 15.9 kills per match. Complementing her is Bernardino, whose 7.2 kills-per-match average is third on the team.
Bernardino admits that she sees Romp as a mentor as well as a teammate. And maybe a little bit of a rival, too, but in a good way.
“I think Sal has a lot of talent that I look up to,” Bernardino said. ” I use it as a good type of competition to feed off of. I think working with Sal helped me gain a really strong relationship.”
There is a lot to learn from Romp, who stared playing varsity with the Demonettes as an eighth grader. In her time with the program, Romp has accumulated 1,201 kills. But for all that she has accomplished individually, Romp recognizes that she couldn’t do it all by herself.
This year’s team might have the largest complement of hitters in the program in years, as five hitters have at least 100 kills on the season and six are averaging more than five kills per contest. It was a balance that was missing at times in Romp’s earlier years, which made life frustrating.
“It was sad at some times, knowing that we could do better,” Romp said.
Bernardino came to the program as a freshman, even though she is a student at Academy for Technology and the Classics. Because the charter school does not have a volleyball team, New Mexico Activities Association bylaws allow students to participate for the public school for which they are zoned.
Bernardino started playing volleyball in the seventh grade and participated in the club scene the following year. Santa Fe High head coach Josie Adams, who was at St. Michael’s at the time, remembered seeing a player who oozed with potential.
“She was just a great athlete, someone who had a lot of athleticism,” Adams said. “I was happy for Santa Fe High to have such an unrefined athlete with so much potential.”
Adams came to Santa Fe High the following year as an assistant, and helped to mold Bernardino into a strong hitter. While not as powerful a hitter as Romp, Bernardino is just as capable of hammering the ball off the block. Adams said she has refined her technique and can place her shots better.
“Our hitting coach has worked with her on big transitions, and her swing approach and being able to hit anything,” Adams said. “We talk a lot about just getting after everything, and she’s good at that.”
She started strong as a sophomore, recording 179 kills that was second-best on the team. Her junior year, though, got off to a rough start as she injured her ankle and missed almost three weeks of the season.
A combination of the injury and the development of other hitters lessened her effectiveness, but she played big when the moment called. She had 14 kills in a crucial District 5-5A match against Albuquerque Sandia, as the Demonettes ended the first half of the district season without losing a game.
When Romp missed the Albuquerque Manzano contest Oct. 24 because of the flu — she was so sick, she didn’t even make the trip — Bernardino was one of four players to reach double-figure kills with 14 as Santa Fe High held off a determined Lady Monarchs team in five games and kept pace with Sandia atop the standings.
It was a sneak peak into what the future could hold for the program, and Bernardino was encouraged by the performance.
“It was a good experience that helped us regain the heart for the game, knowing that we didn’t have to rely on ‘Sal,’ ” Bernardino said. “It was our love for the game and our disciplined that helped us through it.”
When the two teams faced off in a playoff for the top seed in the 5-5A tournament, Bernardino had 10 kills to complement Romp’s 20 in a five-game battle the Demonettes won and helped solidify the fifth seed they got for the state tournament.
Santa Fe High get a rematch with the Lady Eagles from last year’s state tournament — also in the opening round. The Demonettes outlasted them in five games, so they are not taking things for granted.
“We just need to go in with the humility but the confidence that we’re going to give the best fight that we can,” Romp said. “Even if we lose, we still played hard.”
For now, there is no need to talk about the future.
It will take care of itself.
