LOS ALAMOS

Justin Najaka had been waiting for this version of the Santa Fe High Demonettes to arrive.

Molly Wissman had nine saves and the Demonettes back line, led by Ruby Reyes-Tapia, kept Lady Hilltoppers striker Tarah McDonald in check for most of Thursday night. That, coupled with Lily Earnest’s hat trick, produced a 5-1 girls soccer romp at Sullivan Field.

