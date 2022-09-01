LOS ALAMOS
Justin Najaka had been waiting for this version of the Santa Fe High Demonettes to arrive.
Molly Wissman had nine saves and the Demonettes back line, led by Ruby Reyes-Tapia, kept Lady Hilltoppers striker Tarah McDonald in check for most of Thursday night. That, coupled with Lily Earnest’s hat trick, produced a 5-1 girls soccer romp at Sullivan Field.
Najaka, Santa Fe High’s head coach, wanted to see the tough, physical team that went 19-2 and earned a share of the District 5-5 title last year to reemerge. Even though Santa Fe High was 3-1, it was the one loss that opened the Demonettes’ eyes that they were not meeting that expectation.
The 2-1 loss to Farmington on Saturday was punctuated by the Lady Scorpions being the aggressor. The good news was, Santa Fe High heeded the warning and used physicality instead of panache against Los Alamos.
Better to learn that lesson in Sept. than in October.
“That is the one thing we struggle with — the physicality,” Reyes-Tapia said. “A lot of our players, don’t have that [quality] and sometimes I don’t. But this whole week, there’s been this talk of, ‘We need to be physical.’
“So, I came out here to give it my all, and if I gotta foul them, whatever. I gotta stop the ball.”
That mantra manifested itself in the way the Demonettes’ defense attacked McDonald, who has had seven goals already this season. The back line quickly closed any distance McDonald gained and put a body on her to slow any potential for an attack.
It led Los Alamos head coach Ann Cernicek to move McDonald to an attacking midfield spot so she could touch the ball more and distribute. Najaka said the Demonettes’ ability to counter any Los Alamos attack was crucial. He added his team knows what it needs to do. The Farmington loss was just a reminder of how it needs to play.
“They’re at a point now where they can recognize that and can handle it,” Najaka said. “One of the things I told the kids [after the win] was, ‘We look like us again.’ We’re physical again. We haven’t looked like that in these first set of games.”
Still, the Lady Hilltoppers managed to apply pressure on the Demonettes, but that was when Wissman, the four-year starter in goal, showed why she is a Division I goalkeeper.
A pair of Earnest goals put Santa Fe High up 2-0 at the half, but the Lady Hilltoppers attacked Wissman with four shots in the opening five minutes.
She saved three of them, including blocking Carly Holland’s shot from the right wing off a deflection in the 42nd minute.
Santa Fe High rewarded Wissman and the defense with an insurance goal by senior striker Jazzi Gonzalez in the 47th minute for a 3-0 edge.
While Wissman did give up a goal to Marlee Katko in the 70th minute, she said she knew the second-half onslaught was coming.
“That was one thing I said heading into the second half — let’s keep them off the scoreboard,” Wissman said. “Two-zero is a really dangerous lead in soccer. That’s why I told everyone, ‘It’s zero-zero right now and we need to stay focused.’ I think we did after those shots.”
Wissman even had a hand in the Demonettes’ second goal that came in the closing seconds of the first half. She boomed a goalie kick into the Los Alamos third, and it bounced to Earnest, who then passed it forward to Meliya Gharrity before she pushed a thru ball back to Earnest in the middle of the field.
Earnest right-footed her shot into the lower left of the goal to make it 2-0 and take more air out of Los Alamos’ sails. Cernicek said her team is still figuring out its identity, especially after losing nine seniors from last year’s team.
“The season started, what, two-and-a-half, three weeks ago?” Cernicek said. “We can always get better.”
Not to get lost in Santa Fe High’s defensive awakening is the emergence of Earnest as a third scorer to complement Gonzalez and junior midfielder Asha Smelser.
Earnest’s hat trick moved her into a three-way tie for the team lead in goals with six. Najaka said he moved Earnest into the attacking midfield to complement her two other teammates, and it has worked out better than he could have imagined.
“We moved her inside so we can have solid ball control in the middle,” Najaka said. “The way they move the ball, they just know where each other is going to be. Perfect passes to each other, the perfect touch.”
All they need to round out what the Demonettes hope is a deep run to the Class 5A State Tournament is a physical mentality to match the trio’s touch.
Thursday was a good start.