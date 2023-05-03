This week has been a busy week for college scholarship signings in Santa Fe.
A trio of Capital athletes on Tuesday and a Santa Fe High volleyball player Wednesday signed letters of intent to play. A St. Michael’s track star will do the same Thursday.
Capital softball players Athena Grimley and Anika Rodriguez announced they will play softball at the University of Minnesota Morris and Luna Community College in Las Vegas, N.M., respectively.
Grimley, a pitcher/outfielder for the Lady Jaguars, will play for the NCAA Division III program that plays in the Upper Midwest Athletic Conference, while Rodriguez will play for the junior college.
Grimley, a three-year varsity player for the Lady Jaguars, is 9-3 as the team’s pitching ace with a 4.07 ERA, and will no doubt start in Capital’s Class 5A opening-round game against No. 1 Las Cruces Centennial on Friday. She also has a .473 batting average that is fourth-best on a team that hits .418 and she has 23 RBIs.
Rodriguez has been an important part of Capital’s 20-5 squad, playing a utility role that has her playing several positions. She has a .300 average with 12 RBIs and 18 runs scored.
Meanwhile, five Capital football players announced their intention to play for New Mexico Highlands University — defensive back/receivers Eric Sanchez and Anthony Anaya III, linebacker Santos Salazar and linemen Victor Aguilar and Lazarus Griego.
The quintet played crucial roles with the Jaguars’ defense, as all five were starters on a squad that finished 5-5 and placed third in District 5-5A.
On Wednesday, Santa Fe High senior Eliza Fowler signed a letter of intent to play volleyball at NMHU. As a senior middle hitter, Fowler was third on the Demonettes in kills, averaging 4.9 kills per match, but had a team-leading 8.6 blocks a contest. She played on the varsity squad for three years, and was on the 2021 team that finished as the 5A runner-up to Las Cruces Centennial.
Thursday will see St. Michael’s senior Daniel Kupcho agree to compete for NAIA school Ave Maria University in Florida. Kupcho has had a stellar track season, as he is the top seed in the 100, 400 and long jump as the Horsemen will try to defend their state title for a second straight year at this weekend’s state meet.
Kupcho made a huge splash at the Marilyn Sepulveda Meet of Champions, winning the long jump with a personal best distance of 22 feet, 3/4 inches that has him seeded No. 1 in the 3A long jump list.