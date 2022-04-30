To the outside world, it was just a grand slam.
Inside the heart and mind of Jaiden Eustice — and to the piercing eyes of mother Katie Eustice — the home run she gave up to Reyna Leyba of St. Michael’s on April 24, 2019, was a cry for help. The tears that fell in the immediate aftermath of the play merely confirmed it.
What few on the field at Santa Fe High knew was that Jaiden Eustice’s world had been rocked hours before. The then-freshman learned one of her closest friends, who she declined to name, had died by suicide. Eustice said it was the first time she had to deal with the death of someone close to her.
“I really didn’t know how to feel,” said Eustice, now a senior pitcher and infielder for the Demonettes. “It was a really weird day for me, and I didn’t know if I wanted to play.”
But she did play, and it started a roller coaster of a softball career as well as her confrontation of the mental health issues she continues to combat in some fashion since that day. It got to the point she questioned her love of a sport she started playing at the age of 9. Katie Eustice, though, said her daughter was not one to just quit on something she starts and that determination helped her get to the finish line of her Santa Fe High career.
“She’s literally the strongest person I know,” Katie Eustice said. “I learned so much from her every single day, and I’m so proud of her.”
The senior capped her career in grand fashion Saturday, tossing a complete game for the team’s third win of the season in an 11-4 victory over Albuquerque Rio Grande in the opening game of a District 5-5A finale series for both teams. The win represented the first district win for Santa Fe High (3-23 overall, 1-9 in 5-5A) since 2015, which caught Jaiden Eustice by surprise.
However, she said it was big for her and the program to get one more win.
“That was a really big moment for me,” Eustice said. “I finished it very happy with myself, but it was very big just to go out with one more win. I think we needed it, for sure.”
Her biggest problem centered on the 16-foot pitching circle, which represented the battle of Eustice’s inner demons and became the bane of her playing existence. She said she grew to dislike pitching because it reminded her of the friend she lost and the game she shouldn’t have played.
The grand slam was the last pitch she threw that day in 2019, and Eustice said she doesn’t remember much of anything after that. But Katie Eustice remembers guiding her to the car right after she left the game, taking her home and spending the rest of the night crying in bed as Jaiden Eustice walked around in a haze.
“She was dissociating herself from it,” Katie Eustice said. “It’s something she can’t explain, and the only way I can tell is I see it in her eyes when she does that. I know when she’s not there.”
The moment represented a significant change in Jaiden Eustice’s performance. She showed plenty of promise for most of the 2019 season and was even named MVP of the Moriarty Invitational after helping the Demonettes win the tournament. Former Demonettes head coach Andrew Villa said Eustice was clearly one of the best players on the team and their ace pitcher. She was also someone who knew the game well and she did her part to help lesser experienced players learn.
“The first two years were incredible,” Villa said. “She was on fire.”
After the St. Michael’s game, Eustice struggled with panic attacks through the rest of the season, and it mimicked Santa Fe High’s troubles as it finished the season on a 14-game losing streak.
The coronavirus pandemic and a concussion robbed Eustice of her sophomore season, but she continued to struggle with the idea of pitching, to the point she contemplated quitting the team. Mike Eustice, Jaiden Eustice’s father, said he didn’t like the idea of her turning away from the sport he introduced her to when she was younger.
“We’ve got to a point where I kind of let her do her own thing,” said Mike Eustice, a 2002 Santa Fe High graduate and former baseball player. “If she wanted to go hit or wanted to go throw, I had her come to me. I wouldn’t want to force it.”
Katie Eustice said there were discussions with Jaiden Eustice to find her therapy to address her mental health, but they could not find one because demand for counseling services skyrocketed. She said she made multiple phone calls and visits to several places, but to no avail.
“A psychiatrist literally said, ‘If I could find you a therapist, I would, but I can’t,’ ” Eustice said. “Those were her exact words.”
Ironically, it was the pandemic that led to a change in Jaiden Eustice’s attitude toward the sport. She teetered on the brink of quitting softball, but it was a travel club team out of Albuquerque that threw Eustice a lifeline. For the first time in three years, she was offered a chance to do something other than pitching.
Eustice competed for the first-base job and won it. Suddenly, the panic attacks steadily subsided. Even more important, the friendships she built with her club teammates gave her hope that perhaps she wasn’t ready to give up on the sport.
“I was really determined,” Eustice said. “When we got to the first tournament and [the coach] really gave me a chance and I secured my spot, that’s when I was like, ‘This is lots of fun. I really, really enjoy it.’ ”
But the return to high school action brought her back to the pitching circle, where her anxiety returned as the Demonettes struggled to a 1-19 record in 2021. Katie Eustice said she talked to Villa about Jaiden Eustice not pitching, but the coach said there was no viable alternative. Villa said Eustice and then-sophomore Brianna Trujillo had to shoulder the pitching burden because of their softball experience, but they were sometimes overwhelmed by veteran, more talented teams. Add a young, inexperienced team on the field, and it made a bad situation worse.
“In [Class] 5A, if you don’t have a pitcher, you better hope you have one hell of a defense,” Villa said. “Or one hell of an offense. And even then, that might not be enough.”
Eustice said she felt compelled to help her team out.
“I just had to kind of push through it,” Eustice said. “There were times where I would breakdown crying, and that was really embarrassing like, but my coach wouldn’t take me out. Every game I was like, ‘I have to get through this,’ instead of working on myself.”
However, one of those moments caught the attention of Korie Polanco, an assistant coach at Capital who took over the Santa Fe High program this season. Polanco knew Eustice from coaching her at the club level when she was younger and was close friends with her parents. When she saw Eustice lose her composure during a district doubleheader last season, she momentarily crossed team lines and offered some advice.
“We told [Demons teammate] Ariana Prada to go up to Jaiden and let her know, ‘You’re gonna be fine. Just throw strikes,’ ” Polanco said. “’That’s all we need.’ And at that point I knew I needed to take the job to help her out, along with the other seniors.”
One of the first things Polanco did was talk to Eustice about her role on the team and offered Eustice the choice to pitch or play in the field. They worked out an arrangement in which Eustice would occasionally pitch, and if she did not feel comfortable with it, Polanco would find somebody else.
“I had to come get her back to where she was when she was 10, 12 years old,” Polanco said. “Coming into high school, her eighth grade year, she had a really great year, a really good start to everything. Then after that, it kind of went downhill.”
Eustice said she preferred to play first base but she understood her role might change from game to game. She played every position except for third base and catcher this season and even had her first complete game since her freshman year when she went five innings in a 15-3 mercy-rule win over Grants on March 6. Eustice faced all but three batters in a 9-4 loss at Raton on April 20, but she recorded every single out in a seven-inning effort — the first time she did that since 2019. The only thing that prevented her from a true complete game was when Polanco pulled her for a moment with two outs in the seventh so she could use the bathroom.
“I could see it while she was pitching, like she was like squeezing her legs a little bit more,” Polanco said. “I was like, ‘OK, it’s time. She’s gotta go.’ ”
It culminated with a sterling performance against the Lady Ravens in which she had her first true complete game. She also reached base all six times in the doubleheader and she had a triple in the final game, a 23-18 Rio Grande win in which it rallied from an 11-1 second-inning deficit.
The game might prove to be Eustice’s final competitive game. She said she is leaning toward going to New Mexico Highlands University as a student but did not discount the notion of trying to walk onto the team. She had a scholarship offer from Lamar Community College in Colorado, but Eustice said she didn’t feel comfortable being that far away from home.
Regardless of her future, Eustice said if Saturday proved to be her final turn on the field, she will be satisfied with the legacy she leaves — as well as the demons she overcame to reclaim her passion for the game.
“I still have mixed emotions that this is it,” Eustice said. “But I know I did everything I could for the past five years. I’m proud of myself.”