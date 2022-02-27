They knew it was coming.
We all did, in fact.
Santa Fe High’s reward for an 18-win season was the worst-kept secret of the postseason seeding and selection process. As Sunday’s pairings for the Class 5A State Tournament unfurled on the NMAA’s website, it was merely a formality to see the Demonettes land the 16 seed and be assigned a road game against the juggernaut that is Volcano Vista.
That’s the same Volcano Vista team that won state last year and has reeled off 38 straight wins dating to its loss to Hobbs in the big-school finals two years ago. It’s the same Hawks program that more than doubled its opponents’ scoring average this season, winning games by an average of 38.6 points.
Two Hawks have committed to play hoops at the University of New Mexico and a third is headed to the Lobos to play soccer. The team’s head coach is poised to become the most successful female basketball coach in state history.
Enter: Santa Fe High.
The Demonettes were one of just two teams from District 5-5A to make the field of 16, and both will be on the road for the first round of state, which has all girls games scheduled for Friday at on-campus sites of the higher seeds. Santa Fe High coach Nate Morris was hoping for something better, but landing the No. 15 seed may have been even worse since perennial power Hobbs sits in the No. 2 spot.
The Class 4A bracket has an all-North matchup with No. 11 Española Valley headed for a road game at district rival Taos. The Tigers (21-6) are one of six 4A teams with at least 20 wins. On paper, this is the state’s most top-heavy field with No. 1 Kirtland Central, No. 2 Gallup and No. 3 Bernalillo on a trajectory that could land all three in the state semifinals in two weeks.
The 3A and 2A brackets, as expected, have some Northern flavor at the top. Robertson (24-1) is the top seed in 3A, while Escalante (20-4) is the team to beat in the 2A field.
Robertson is a team on a mission after losing in the finals last year. The Cardinals will have a chance to potentially avenge that loss in the semifinals as two-time defending champion Navajo Prep (20-6) has been given the No. 4 seed and will open at home against No. 13 St. Michael’s (10-18).
The Lady Horsemen are on the opposite side of the bracket as crosstown rival Santa Fe Indian, the No. 3 seed. The Lady Braves (18-6) will have home court advantage in the first two rounds, beginning with Friday’s visit from No. 14 Sandia Prep and a potential quarterfinal date against either Socorro or district rival West Las Vegas.
Escalante’s path to the March 11 semifinals in Rio Rancho and title game in The Pit the following day includes a looming test in district rival Peñasco, the No. 4 seed. The Panthers are the lone 2A team with a win over the Lobos, something Escalante’s opening round opponent (district rival Questa) cannot claim.
Also in the field is Mesa Vista at No. 10. Not in the field is an 18-win Academy for Technology and the Classics. The Phoenix (18-7) were left out thanks to a low power ranking on MaxPreps.com and an even worse strength of schedule rating.
