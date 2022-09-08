What happened: The Lady Tigers tried to build a brick wall around their goal, but the Demonettes repeatedly broke through it to secure a nondistrict win Thursday at Eco Park. Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said Taos had as many as nine players bunkered around the net after Asha Smelser recorded a hat trick in the first 19 minutes of the match. The plan worked until Jazzi Gonzalez scored in the 53rd minute. Santa Fe High then scored three more times to finish off the win. "Once we recognized [Taos' strategy], we adjusted by dropping the ball back to pull their midfielders out," Najaka said. "We created many more opportunities to make plays."
Top players: Smelser had a hat trick to hit the 10-goal mark, while Gonzalez had a pair of goals to go with a pair of assists.
What's next: Santa Fe High (5-1-1) head to Albuquerque on Sept. 13 to play Bosque School. Taos (3-4) heads to Capital on Monday.
Boys soccer
Hobbs 4, Santa Fe High 0
What happened: The Eagles were better at converting their chances in the opening round of the Albuquerque Academy Invitational, evenly splitting two goals in each half to advance to the semifinals. Demons head coach Chris Eadie said his team controlled possession for much of the match, but could not take advantage of their opportunities. "We shot straight at [the goalkeeper] or shot over the goal," Eadie said.
Top players: Henry Kuchta had eight saves in goal for Santa Fe High.
What's next: The Demons (4-2) play Piedra Vista Friday afternoon in the consolation semifinal.
Santa Fe Prep 4, Abq. Oak Grove Academy/Menaul 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins exploded for three goals in the second half to pad a 1-0 lead in a nondistrict match in Albuquerque. It was a balanced attack for Prep, as four players scored on the day and every goal was assisted.
Top players: Vanya Ferjancic and Asher Nathan each had a goal and an assist to lead the Blue Griffins' attack. Goalkeeper Van Anderson had seven saves to lead the defensive effort.
What's next: Prep (6-1) plays East Mountain on Sept. 13 at home.
Volleyball
Santa Fe Prep 3, East Mountain 0
What happened: The Blue Griffins found the chemistry they had been looking for, parlaying that into a 27-25, 25-22, 25-10 sweep of the Lady Timberwolves in Sandia Park. For the first time this season, Prep head coach Todd Kurth saw his team show up with energy and effort to start the match. "It was just a nice night to get on the winning side," Kurth said.
Top players: The Blue Griffins were strong at the service line, led by five aces from junior Nicole Gonzales. She also had six assists and two kills. Emery Kurth led the team with 11 kills, while Dahlia Reyes Newell had three kills and three blocks.
What's next: Prep (1-3) takes on Albuquerque Bosque School on Friday night in its home opener.
Santa Fe Waldorf 3, Coronado/Vaughn 0
What happened: The Lady Wolves rebounded from a tough five-game loss to Springer over the weekend with their second straight win in as many nights over the Lady Cardinals. A night after sweeping Wagon Mound at home, Waldorf dominated in a 25-14, 25-20, 26-4 sweep at Christian Life Academy. "They're starting to trust each other on the court and spread the responsibility among team members," said Waldorf assistant coach Nicoya Dant, who was filling in for head coach Jon Caley.
Top players: Rowan Midgette followed a 13-kill performance against Wagon Mound with 14 kills against Corona/Vaughn, while Amiyah Dant had a team-best five aces to go with four kills.
What's next: Waldorf (6-1) takes on Albuquerque Menaul on Sept. 13 on the road.
Dear readers,
The santafenewmexican.com commenting system has been experiencing some problems during recent days and has been unavailable for some readers. Please know that the developer of the platform has been notified and despite several attempts, has been unable so far to get the platform working consistently again.
We apologize for the inconvenience.