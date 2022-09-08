Girls soccer 

Santa Fe High 7, Taos 0 

What happened: The Lady Tigers tried to build a brick wall around their goal, but the Demonettes repeatedly broke through it to secure a nondistrict win Thursday at Eco Park. Santa Fe High head coach Justin Najaka said Taos had as many as nine players bunkered around the net after Asha Smelser recorded a hat trick in the first 19 minutes of the match. The plan worked until Jazzi Gonzalez scored in the 53rd minute. Santa Fe High then scored three more times to finish off the win. "Once we recognized [Taos' strategy], we adjusted by dropping the ball back to pull their midfielders out," Najaka said. "We created many more opportunities to make plays."

