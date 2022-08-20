What happened: The Lady Jaguars made the two-hour trip to the City Different and went home with nothing in the junior varsity/varsity doubleheader at Santa Fe High. No goals. No shots. A pair of 10-0 drubbings to Santa Fe High.
"I think the varsity girls wanted to match the JV," Demonettes head coach Justin Najaka said.
The varsity team jumped out to a 9-0 lead at the half, then invoked the 10-goal mercy rule in the 59th minute when Lily Earnest scored her lone goal.
Top players: Asha Smelser was a one-person wrecking crew, as she collected five goals — four of them were on breakaways. Jazzi Gonzalez added four goals and each dished out a pair of assists. Earnest also had an assist to go with her goal.
What's next: Santa Fe High (2-0) takes on Farmington on Aug. 27 at home.
Santa Fe Prep 4, Los Alamos JV 1
What happened: The Blue Griffins improved to 2-0 on the season, taking down the junior Lady Hilltoppers in a nondistrict match at a soggy Sullivan Field. Prep has demonstrated a strong defense, as it has allowed just one goal so far. Meanwhile, the offense has been clicking behind the trio of Fionnuala Moore, Marley Belyeu and Lusa Hirsch-Arnett, who have combined for 10 goals already.
Top players: Hirsch -Arnett had a pair of goals, while Belyau added another to up her total to four on the season. Prep also got strong performance in the back line from Katherine Bair and Dessa Monat.
What's next: Prep (2-0) gets the week off before a crucial Class 1A/3A test at Albuquerque Bosque School.