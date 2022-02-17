Girls basketball
Santa Fe High 60, Abq. Rio Grande 19
What happened: It was Senior Night in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium on Thursday, and six Demonettes were sent off in grand fashion in a District 5-5A game against the Lady Ravens. Santa Fe High jumped out to a 20-5 lead and held Rio Grande to just two points in the second quarter to build a 34-7 lead. Eleven Demonettes scored, which head coach Nate Morris said was important because it gave some younger players invaluable varsity experience. "We hit some shots," Morris said. "A lot of people hit some shots tonight. I was really proud of them."
Top players: Samantha Montoya had a team-high 10 points to lead Santa Fe High, and Lexi Espinoza added nine.
What's next: The Demonettes (17-8 overall, 8-2 in 5-5A) will host a semifinal game in the District 5-5A Tournament on Wednesday.
Raton 43, Santa Fe Prep 18
What happened: The Blue Griffins became a last-minute replacement for Raton so it could have its Senior Night. Even better, Prep got a junior varsity game to help its younger players develop. Despite a scoreless first quarter and trailing 20-2 at the half, Prep cut the margin to 11 points in the third quarter before the Lady Tigers hit a 3-pointer that halted momentum. "We lost steam in the fourth quarter," Blue Griffins head coach Anika Amon said. "Put inability to score has been a problem all season, and was definitely highlighted tonight."
Top players: Bella Caldwell had seven points to lead Prep, while Katherine Bair added seven. Giana Marez led the Lady Tigers with nine points, and Reyna Marquez added eight.
What's next: Prep (3-11) finishes the regular season at home against Monte del Sol on Saturday.
