It took Santa Fe High’s volleyball team nearly 16 months to bridge the gap between the end of its 2019 run in the Class 5A state tournament and Monday night’s long-overdue season opener.
It took less than an hour for the Demonettes to wrap things up and head home.
In front of an empty gym that had the slight scent of cleaning agents, Santa Fe High needed just 55 minutes to take down visiting Bernalillo, 25-4, 25-11, 25-9.
It almost didn’t matter what the score was or that senior hitter Jorja Chambers had seven kills, setter Beliccia Esquivias had eight aces and 17 service points, or that Sydney Pahecho, Laila Bernardino (who ended the second set with a ferocious cross-court spike) and Isabella Melton each had four kills.
What made all the difference is that the lights were on, the players were in uniform and the business of prep sports had returned to Santa Fe. The activity started trickling in last weekend with the St. Michael’s volleyball team joining Santa Fe Prep’s soccer and cross-country programs in getting back to action.
It all picks up steam this week as more schools come online with the abbreviated schedule for traditional fall sports, one that will play itself out with state championship-level events within the next month.
“Obviously it’s really weird, but we’re all just super happy to be back,” said Chambers. “We didn’t think we were going to have a season in the first place. To be able to actually do this is such a blessing.”
Fans aren’t allowed at indoor events in Santa Fe County, meaning Monday’s match in Toby Roybal Memorial Gymnasium had the odd echoing effect of a practice inside a gym that can accommodate a few thousand people. What’s more, per state health guidelines outlined by the New Mexico Activities Association, there were the quirks that come from months of fighting a pandemic.
The gym had the unmistakable scent of cleaning fluids. The team’s benches were eliminated, replaced by tiny X’s of blue masking tape designed to mark out a spot for each individual player. Sitting on the floor next to them were small gray boxes for water bottles and towels.
Across the court, up against the rolled-up bleachers, was a volunteer in latex gloves charged with sanitizing the same three volleyballs circulating in and out of play.
Between each point, the time-honored volleyball tradition of team celebrations for securing a serve was replaced by the COVID-19 friendly practice of gathering in a loose circle and mimicking high-fives.
“The fact that were even so grateful to have a season, like, we just get so used to everything that’s going on like always having to wash our hands and things like that,” Esquivias said. “We’re just so glad that we’re playing.”
Around the concourse was a stationary camera that streamed the action to families and friends who couldn’t be there in person. Between games 2 and 3, Bernardino, Ariana Anaya and Sydney Pino-Pacheco waved to the camera, saying, “Hi Mom.”
On the sideline was the ever-present Josie Adams, Santa Fe High’s head coach and, by all accounts, the most optimistic voice in the Demonettes’ camp for months.
“How many times did it seem like we’d never get a chance to do this, you know?” she said. “We’ve done so much to get ready for this and, yeah, it’s all pretty different. But once you get down to playing the game, that part’s the same. Once we started it felt almost like normal again.”
Of course, there’s no duplicating the speed of the game itself. Until Monday, the Demonettes hadn’t had six players per side at any point since the end of the 2019 season. The players were banned from working out together during the summer and fall when the volleyball season was supposed to be held.
That ban continued through the holidays and into February when, at long last, the state gave the first hint that sports could return — so long as those dreaded pods of 4-to-1 were followed. With the season finally underway and with Monday’s news that the state has cleared athletics to resume for all schools effective immediately, it now boils down to one simple thing for the Demonettes: Just win.
Adams loves this team, and has spent months raving about its talent. She’s eager to test its skills against the state’s powerhouses and was proud of the fact that on Monday night, every player on the varsity roster got into the match at some point.
The team deserved it, the seniors deserved it and so, too, did the fans watching from home or on their smartphones out in the parking lot.
As Bernardino said about the road that lies ahead, bring it on.
“The great thing about this team is everyone wants it,” she said. “Everyone works together because we all want the same goal.”
