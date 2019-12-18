Santa Fe High 43, Rio Rancho 40
What happened: Demonettes head coach Nate Morris hadn’t forgotten the score of last year’s matchup in Rio Rancho — “You mean, 61-17?” he said when asked about it — but he had to coax his young team to the upset. They played without guards Laisha Diaz and Maci Cordova, who both sprained their ankles prior to the game, and opted to play more of a halfcourt game. Santa Fe High led 11-4 after a quarter, and 19-17 at the half before outscoring the Lady Rams 16-8 in the third quarter for a 35-25 lead that held up.
Standouts: Alexis Espinosa led the Demonettes with 13 points, and Zuriel Vigil added 12. Santa Fe High also hits its last four free throws in the fourth quarter to secure the win.
What’s next: The Demonettes (4-4) play in the Lady Horsemen Christmas Tournament on Dec.27.
